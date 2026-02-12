Senior Business Analyst and Project Manager - Salesforce
2026-02-12
Are you ready to take the next step in your career and contribute to a truly global digital transformation? At Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Business Area, we are modernizing how we manage customer relationships, sales processes, and product quality worldwide.
We are now looking for a Business Analyst & Project Manager who thrives at the intersection of business, technology, and delivery. In this hands-on, high-impact role, you will lead strategic Salesforce initiatives and turn complex needs into solutions that create real business value.
Your role
As a trusted partner to our business stakeholders, you will translate needs into clear requirements, guide agile development teams, and drive delivery from idea to implementation. You will play a key role in how our global sales and quality processes evolve.
Your responsibilities:
Act as the bridge between business stakeholders and development teams
Translate business needs into functional and technical requirements
Own requirements end-to-end - from discovery and documentation to testing and deployment
Work closely with agile development teams
Lead larger projects (3-9 months) with increased scope and complexity
Drive discovery, planning, stakeholder alignment, and delivery in an often-ambiguous environment
Lead and deliver global Salesforce CRM and QCM (product quality management) initiatives
Facilitate workshops, map user journeys, define processes, and manage backlogs
Contribute to continuous improvements in sales and product quality processes
You will report to the Product Manager - CRM/QCM and work closely with the Business Transformation & Change Manager, Product Owners, and development teams.
To succeed, you will need
Experience working both as a Business Analyst and in a project/delivery role
Handson experience from agile software development environments
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills, across senior and diverse audiences
Experience with CRM platforms - preferably Salesforce (Sales Cloud and/or Service Cloud)
Ability to translate why and what into clear, actionable requirements
Bonus if you have:
Experience with SAP, data migration, or system integration
Bachelor's degree in Business, IT, Computer Science, or a related field
As a person you're:
Collaborative - a team player who builds strong networks
Open-minded - adaptable, curious, and culturally aware
Resourceful - proactive and solution-oriented with an analytical mindset
Entrepreneurial - results-driven and persistent
In return, we offer
At Atlas Copco, we value a culture built on respect, inclusion, and innovation. With us, you will experience:
A global role with high visibility and impact
Opportunities for international collaboration and travel
Room to grow and influence our digital transformation
Access to global career opportunities within the Atlas Copco Group
Job location
Preferred locations are Stockholm, Prague, or Nantes (other locations may be considered for the right candidate).
Contact information
If this sounds like a role where you could make a difference, we look forward to your application.
Our recruitment process includes interviews, a case assignment, assessment, and reference checks.
Uniting curious minds
Behind every innovative solution, there are people working together to transform the future. With careers sparked by initiative and lifelong learning, we unite curious minds, and you could be one of them. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
