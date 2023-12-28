Senior Business Analyst
2023-12-28
Help Us Create What Can't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As Senior Business Analyst, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
Why join our team? / A message from our team!
This role will be part of the Management Control team in Samsung Electronics Nordic AB. Management control team is supporting the management group's decision making. We have an overall view on the business status and monitor business performance from business planning to the actual outcome by tracking key performance indicators. We are also doing analysis in various business related topics. Join us and improve yourself to be a problem solver!
What will this role achieve?
This role will be a key player in the Management control team by providing relevant analysis result to the management group timely. Active support as an in-house business consultant to the management group is the main responsibility.
What will be your key deliverables?
• Coordinating business planning (current month forecast, 3 month-rolling target plan and yearly management plan)
• Monitoring and verifying the month-end closing result
• Drive in-depth analysis on profitability in different level of dimension
• Support ad-hoc request from top management
• Maintatin the cost controlling structure, reflecing the business environment
What will be the jobs scope?
• Play a key role in the business planning (yearly, quarterly, monthly) and review processes, providing analytical and strategic support to internal stakeholders throughout the organization
• Coordinate the month-end closing to support the cross-department cooperation
• Maintain cost controlling structure and improvement projects
• Leverage data analytics and visualization tools to deliver insights on operational trends and financial result regularly to management group
• Assist with the preparation of weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual internal and external reporting requests, as well as automating reporting processes
• Play a strategic role in the monitoring and planning of the company's different level of overhead cost
• Participate in the simulation of profitability in business cases, as well as advanced quantitative analysis and financial models
• Assist with other ad hoc tasks to ensure the Management control team manages its deliverables to Europe HQ and HQ
What do we need for this role?
• Academic degree in Business Administration, Finance, Engineering or similar
• 10+ years of business/financial analysis experience in the international environment
• Excellence in MS Office (especially Excel)
• Fluent in English and Korean and Swedish is a plus
• Passionate to learn and grow
• Good interpersonal skills (especially in the multicultural environment)
• Flexible and agile
• Organized and structured
• Influential and energetic
• Cooperative and independent
