Senior Business Analyst
2025-10-11
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful. And this is your chance to be part of the success story: we are looking for an Informatica Architect to join our team in Sweden.
About the team
Cognizant Sweden boasts a robust team of professionals spread across various cities. Our local team includes experts in AI, data analytics, cloud services, and software development, ensuring we provide top-notch, localized support to our clients. The team is led by a seasoned professional, who brings extensive experience in cloud, AI and analytics and building high performing teams. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
Cognizant collaborates with all major hyperscale's and relevant software vendors in the data and AI space. This includes partnerships with industry leaders such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Snowflake, and Databricks. Our comprehensive approach ensures that we leverage the best tools and technologies to deliver scalable, secure, and efficient solutions. Additionally, we are supported locally by our dedicated Centres of Excellence, which operate both nearshore and offshore. These centres provide specialized expertise and resources, ensuring that we can meet the unique needs of our clients and drive innovation in AI and data cost effectively.
About the role
As a Business Analyst, you will support the organization by analyzing business processes, collecting requirements, and recommending solutions to optimize performance and efficiency. This role involves working closely with stakeholders across departments to ensure IT systems and operational strategies meet business objectives. The role is in AML (anti-money laundering) department of Swedbank where you will work in the Infrastructure provisioning team, which is responsible for maintaining metadata models, cloud-infrastructure frameworks, and ensure data enablement to the business users. The team works on Agile methodology, and you will assist the Product Owner and other Agile team members as a liaison between them and the business.
Key Responsibilities
Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements for new initiatives, projects, and system enhancements.
Analyze and model business processes, identifying areas for improvement, automation, or redesign.
Prepare functional specifications, workflows, and technical documents for development teams.
Develop and present data-driven reports and recommendations to management.
Lead or facilitate meetings, workshops, and discussions to explore business needs and priorities.
Support the implementation of new frameworks or processes by coordinating with project teams and end users.
Track project milestones, deliverables, and outcomes; report on progress to stakeholders.
Perform quality assurance and validation of implemented changes.
What you can expect
Become part of a 'flag ship' success story - We go through enormous growth!
Organization driven by technology - We have a tremendous technology backbone
Environment where you can make your own ideas reality
Drive your own career
Market conforms benefits
The Cognizant community
We are a high caliber team who appreciate and support one another. Our people uphold an energetic, collaborative and inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Cognizant is a global community with more than 300,000+ associates around the world.
We don't just dream of a better way - we make it happen.
We take care of our people, clients, company, communities and climate by doing what's right.
