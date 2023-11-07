Senior Business Analyst - Volvo Group Connected Solutions
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of a global organization leading the development of the Volvo Group's connected services and solutions? For us "connected for efficiency, sustainability and safety" is much more than a tagline. If this sounds interesting to you, keep on reading!
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions we work at the forefront of connectivity with data from over 1 000 000 Volvo Group customer assets. Together with customers, partners, and the Volvo Group we create real value, not only for our customers but also for society at large.
This is us, your new colleagues
We, in the Route & Zone management team, are part of Consumer Services at Volvo Group Connected Solutions and we are responsible for the end user services, from idea to development and operation. Together with our partners and customers we create value through fantastic user experience and business enhancing services and products. Our team, Route & Zone management, consists of product owners, UX designers, front-end developers, and testers.
This is what you will do
As a Senior Business Analyst for our Range & Route product you will work in close collaboration with our Product Owner, Area Architect as well as Development Teams. You will work with both internal and external business contacts and act as a bridge to our development team representing customer voices internally at Connected Solutions.
You will be responsible for collecting, analyzing, and documenting business and customer needs to propose the most optimal and valuable solution for the specific business area. You will also take the responsibility for breakdown of requirements.
You'll be one of our main interfaces towards Volvo Group business areas and together with our partners, customers, and colleagues you'll create the solution strategy and roadmap. You'll also be responsible to lead or partake in user, competitor & trend studies and document the result.
Your profile
This position is about communication, leadership, and collaboration. Tailoring your communication to suit the audience and achieve the intended result should be second nature to you. The ability to grasp new concepts and translate knowledge from a business audience to technical and back, or between technical teams working in different areas, is most important.
You are a person who thrives when work is a bit challenging and requires problem solving. You should have the ability to work under demanding and changing conditions but keep the big picture perspective since our environment constantly evolves in unexpected ways.
You are structured, innovative and have a strong customer focus in combination with a business-oriented attitude. You enjoy teamwork; contribute with team spirit and likes taking on responsibility.
Qualifications
A university degree in engineering, computer science or similar
Several years of experience as Digital consultant, Business Analyst or User Experience expert in an international environment
Experience from developing applications, as analyst, tester or developer is a merit
Ability to see the big picture, solve problems and act under pressure.
A global and agile mindset with strong customer focus
Excellent skills in communication
Fluent in English - both written and spoken
Valid work-permit for Sweden, if not EU-citizen
What can we offer you?
You will be part of a team that creates great results through awesome people, strong relationships, and a high-performance culture. We who work in this team have a lot of fun, are great collaborators and we all consider ourselves as leaders of our work and owners of our results.
You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides a great opportunity to develop both professionally and personally. You will work in close collaboration with our customers and deliver cutting edge solutions and services which drive their profitability and growth.
Being based in Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg you will work in the heart of a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology like IoT, autonomous driving, electro mobility and digitalization.
Welcome to the heart of connectivity at Volvo Group Connected Solutions!
Want to know more? Contact us!
Please contact Åse Nilsson +46 739-027974
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Connected Solutions Jobbnummer
8244474