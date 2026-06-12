Senior Brake Systems Design Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-12
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a highly technical automotive environment focused on chassis and vehicle dynamics, where platform components are developed with strong demands on performance, precision and industrialization. In this role, you will take ownership of brake system design within a broader chassis platform context and work close to cross-functional engineering teams from concept work to released drawings and product data. The assignment combines advanced CAD design, simulation and structured product information management, making it a strong fit if you enjoy solving complex engineering challenges in a fast-paced development setting.
Job DescriptionYou will create 3D CAD designs for chassis platform and concept components with industrialization in mind.
You will develop and refine brake-related and other flexible chassis parts, including simulation work for parts such as brake hoses and cooling solutions.
You will work with simulation of flexible and retractable body-related parts.
You will create tire envelopes according to ETRTO.
You will design aerodynamic surfaces and support detailed chassis component development.
You will produce 2D drawings for chassis components and ensure the design documentation is accurate and complete.
You will organize and maintain engineering data in Teamcenter.
You will manage and structure the Bill of Materials to support product development and release processes.
You will contribute to technical coordination and planning to move design work forward effectively across teams.
RequirementsDegree in mechanical, mechatronics or automotive engineering.
Minimum 15 years of complete chassis design experience.
Knowledge of ETRTO.
Experience in vehicle specification design.
Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in creating 3D models and 2D drawings in Catia V5.
Excellent IPS flexible and surface simulation knowledge.
Deep knowledge of the Teamcenter PDM system.
Experience working with GBOM.
Skills in aerodynamic surfaces and black trim design.
High-performance car chassis development design skills, for example within brake cooling or formed link arms.
Good working knowledge of MS Office.
Excellent technical project and time management skills.
Ability to collaborate with diverse teams in a high-performance environment.
You are adaptable, self-driven and analytical, with a practical mindset and strong communication skills.
You are comfortable working both independently and together with others, and you are motivated by new technology and new ways of working.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7902830-2051341". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9962210