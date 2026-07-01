Senior Bluetooth/aaos-Utvecklare
Norvion Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-01
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About the Role
We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer and Technical Lead specializing in Bluetooth and Android Automotive OS (AAOS) to join our international automotive infotainment team in Gothenburg.
In this role, you will play a key part in defining the future of connected vehicles. You will be responsible for integrating core connectivity stacks and driving customization across multiple layers of the Android architecture, while leading a global team to solve complex system integration challenges. This position offers a perfect balance of remaining hands-on with code while utilizing your technical leadership and architectural skills.
Key Responsibilities
• Integrate and optimize Google Bluetooth and Wi-Fi protocol stacks.
• Drive custom software development and feature enhancement based on Android Automotive OS (AAOS).
• Work across multiple layers of the system architecture, including Framework, Apps, HAL, and VHAL.
• Lead and mentor a global engineering team to resolve complex system integration and performance issues.
• Maintain hands-on coding while prioritizing technical leadership, architecture design, and team alignment.
Your Profile (Requirements)
• Solid development experience within Bluetooth or Wi-Fi Stack.
• Strong hands-on experience with Android or Android Automotive OS (AAOS).
• Fluency in English with excellent communication skills, capable of driving collaboration within international teams.
• Proven experience as a Technical Lead or driving technical mentorship.
Meritorious (Nice to have)
• Deep familiarity with Android Framework, HAL, and VHAL layers.
• Experience with Automotive Infotainment systems.
• Strong background in AOSP or Embedded Linux.
• Knowledge of the Chinese language is a plus (but not a mandatory requirement).
Job Information
• Extent: Full-time
• Employment Type: Permanent contract
• Location: Gothenburg (On-site)
Application
The selection process is ongoing. Please submit your application (including CV and cover letter) in English to: hr@norviontech.com
. We look forward to hearing from you as soon as possible! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524) Jobbnummer
9988164