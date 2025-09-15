Senior BE Developer to a Leading Checkout Solutions Start-Up!
Eeze Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eeze Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Täby
, Nyköping
, Västerås
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Our client are a leading provider of digital checkout solutions, enabling seamless and secure transactions for businesses worldwide. With a strong presence in the Nordic region, they serve over 24,000 merchants across more than 170 countries. Our platform is designed to optimize conversion rates, streamline payment processes, and enhance user experience. Our client are on a mission to redefine digital payments and empower businesses to grow with innovative, scalable solutions.
About the roleAs a Backend Developer, you will be a key player in a cross-functional, agile team. You will have the opportunity to solve advanced technical and business challenges alongside skilled colleagues. Your code will impact millions of users and thousands of businesses worldwide.
What you will do Build, maintain, and optimize backend solutions with a focus on high performance and scalability.
Participate in planning, refinement, development, and delivery within an agile team.
Collaborate closely with product and design teams to understand and realize requirements and visions.
Improve existing systems and identify new technical opportunities.
Our client are looking for someone who has At least 8 years of experience in backend development, particularly with Java.
Experience with frameworks such as Spring Boot.
Basic understanding of cloud services, especially AWS.
Experience with relational databases and data storage solutions.
Strong proficiency in version control using Git and GitHub.
Understanding of RESTful APIs and their functionality.
It is a plus if you have Experience with distributed systems and microservices.
Worked with CI/CD and DevOps principles.
Knowledge of message queues and event-driven architecture.
What they offer A competitive benefits package to support your well-being and financial security.
Generous pension plan and comprehensive health insurance.
A wellness allowance of 3,000 SEK per year.
Extra days off during major holidays.
Continuous development opportunities and professional growth support.
30 days vacation
Breakfast every day
A culture where you can grow
With them, you won't just be another face in the crowd. Our client uplift each other and celebrate success together. Our client know that the road to success isn't always straight, but by trying, failing, and learning, they grow together.
ApplicationOur client welcome applicants from all backgrounds. Submit your application via our recruitment system, and we'll keep you updated throughout the process. Location: Stocholm (4 days in office) Start: ASAP
Does this sound like the role for you? Apply today! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eeze Consulting AB
(org.nr 559051-4393), https://www.eeze.nu/ Arbetsplats
Eeze Kontakt
Hassan Hossein hassan@eeze.nu Jobbnummer
9508461