Senior Battery System Engineer
2024-02-15
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
We're determined to shape the world we live in for a sustainable tomorrow. Electromobility plays a key role on the road to fossil-free transports. Our electric trucks, based on well-proven technology, are already rolling on the streets in real operations.
But we do not stop there. Volvo Group is on an ambitious journey when it comes to electrification, where our state-of-the-art batteries plays an important role. We are looking for a Senior Battery System Engineer for our multi-pack battery systems, to lead this journey. Are you passionate to drive the acceleration of Volvo Groups' next generation, best-in class Energy Storage Systems? Apply now!
What you will do
Electromobility is one of the main development areas within Volvo Group. We are responsible for the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and to secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions. We develop and drive the electromobility product portfolio for Trucks and Buses as well as create opportunities for all business areas within Volvo Group. Electromobility is a growing agile-driven organization in place to shape the future! The importance of electromobility is growing every day, and a key component within the electrified powertrain is the Battery System. At Energy Storage Systems, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the high voltage battery systems, from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase. We are responsible to develop complete Energy Storage Systems functionality realized by hardware and software solutions.
We are working in a cross-functional way from requirement, concept and design, final verification, implementation in production and aftermarket.
Your responsibilities will include: Working in concept design, from early phases and throughout product development including maintenance. Requirement specifications, collecting and breakdown of stakeholders needs. Working together with the product teams and attribute owners define the system design to meet the requirements. Balancing of the technical solution and support for verification. Involving in the technical decisions towards projects and suppliers, making sure that we continuously improve the quality.
Who are you?
We believe that to be successful in this position, you are a pragmatic team player that loves to develop system designs with the customer in focus. Since the area is in an early phase, it is important that you are flexible and enjoy working in a changing environment. You have a broad knowledge and experience of both Electrical and Mechanical development. Confident in leading system solution towards suppliers and product teams. We also believe that you feel comfortable of owning and taking responsibility of your system and do so with great attitude.
Relevant Experience
* 5 years of experience from System design/ architecture within automotive systems.
* Experience from development within Electrical Propulsion System. Experience of battery technologies/systems within the application of electric vehicles.
* Min. 3 years of experience from design within Energy Storage Systems. Good understanding of how Battery Packs building blocks and system attributes influence Battery system performance.
* Experience in defining requirement and balancing requirement between stakeholders and technical solution.
* Experience working with Agile principles.
* Master degree in Mechatronics, Electrical or Mechanical Engineering.
Meritorious:
Competencies within Volvo process and tools, particularly DVP, agile principles and methods
Experience working as a GCR/Component Owner or Project Manager
What's in it for you?
We can offer you an exciting and global working environment which will give you valuable experience that will contribute to your future development within the Volvo Group. You will get the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures and to influence the development of our future electrified product.
We work in an optimistic atmosphere, where joy, knowledge sharing, and openness are key characteristics. With us, you will have a diverse, friendly and open-minded team on your side, always providing you the help needed to manage tasks you cannot imagine today.
We can't promise you an effortless job, but what we can promise are some really skilled colleagues and some truly exciting challenges. You will work in a global environment that provides opportunities both professionally and personally. We at Volvo Group Electromobility unit want you to prosper and be happy, because when you succeed, we succeed. Together we drive prosperity.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible.
