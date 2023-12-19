Senior Battery Project Manager
2023-12-19
Senior Battery Project Manager
To our Battery Competence Center (BCC) we are looking for a "Senior Battery Project Manager" that wants to join us on our electrification journey within Husqvarna Group.
Joining our team means stepping into a high-profile role that holds the keys to the success of our world leading products. You'll be at the forefront of driving these developments, with the power to forge an immediate significant impact. Your focus will dynamically shift across different functions and levels of detail throughout the project, all while providing exceptional leadership to your team. This is not just a job; it's an opportunity to be a driving force in our journey to success.
Areas of responsibilities (among others):
Plan and lead all high-level activities throughout the projects from initiation to closure.
Report status, formulate recommendations and guide Steering Committees and senior management through complex decisions ensuring maximum support for projects.
Work proactively with all relevant stakeholders.
Formulate and manage solutions to deviations of scope or mitigate risks together with your team.
This position belongs to our Project Management Office (PMO) team located in Sweden (Huskvarna) and you will be in the absolute center of electrification as the leader of battery projects.
About the team
BCC is a specialized team focused on developing cutting-edge battery and charger solutions for the whole Husqvarna Group. Our PMO team operates in two key locations, Huskvarna and Frankfurt.
The BCC is a fully integrated battery design and industrialization team that covers all aspects of the process. We expect our team members to go beyond their usual roles and collaborate with colleagues in various domains. This provides a unique opportunity to gain comprehensive knowledge of battery design and deployment, while actively influencing the way BCC operates, both internally and externally. This is an exciting chance to be a part of our dynamic team and contribute to our success.
About you
To enjoy the role of the Battery Project Manager you need to have a genuine passion for diving deep into the heart of the electrification revolution-the battery! You probably have a
university degree in a relevant area,
minimum 7 years experience in project management,
solid business acumen combined with being a leader with a prestige-less approach
strong in team management/integration, planning, budgeting, risk management etc.
Essential is that you have previous strong track record of working in hybrid products (HW/SW and mechanical development).
Beneficial for the position is:
Project management certifications
Prior experience in battery technology/development
As a person you are curious and a problem solver with a positive approach and have a high eagerness to learn. You're organized and can smoothly switch between details and high-level perspectives. We see that you enjoy collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders across various organizational levels, being fearless in leading leaders without formal authority.
Due to global presence, proficiency in English is essential, while knowledge in Swedish or German is a valuable asset.
Location
Huskvarna, with possibility to a hybrid work model.
Your application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible,. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position please contact Hiring Manager Per-Elis Jansson, General Manager in Battery Competence Center at per.elis.jansson@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition Partners, Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
or Josephine Tjernlund at josephine.tjernlund@husqvarnagroup.com
What happens after you applied?
When the application date is due, we will review all applications. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be, or have been, invited for an initial interview. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park, garden and construction equipment. We are on an electrification path where our mission is to put more non-fossil power in the hands of our customers to enable them to enjoy their work.
At Husqvarna Group we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We're Bold, We're Dedicated and We Care.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
