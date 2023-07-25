Senior Base Maintenance Planner
Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
SAS Scandinavian Technical Operations Maintenance Planning & Control, CAMO is accountable for the continuing airworthiness of the SAS fleet. To ensure that line maintenance is scheduled and planned in a safe, airworthy and cost-effective way and to ensure the SAS's fleet remain compliant with the regulatory requirements imposed through EASA Part-M, Part 145 and EU Ops.
Main tasks
The Senior Planner leads a team of Base Maintenance Planners to ensure that the planning of all maintenance and defect rectification is planned, prepared and performed in compliance with the approved SAS CAMO procedures. While securing that the required tasks are performed on time, minimizing interruptions to the traffic program and in the most cost-efficient way.
As our fleet is being renewed with brand new state-of-the art aircraft we are looking for a Senior Base Planner to coordinate and lead our highly competent team based at the SAS Head office. With task such as:
* Deliver all Planning tasks related to Continuing Airworthiness as defined in CAME and CAME-P within own and other areas within CAMO.
* Perform quality assurance of work pack prepared by team members.
* Support organization with special competence within the planning to continuously improve and deliver on process, technical and financial business targets, and support identification and delivery of break through targets.
* Develop knowledge and skill levels of team members by providing support, coaching and direction.
* Participate in and lead activities and projects within own and other functional areas, and with suppliers.
* Represent CAMO internally and externally with manufacturers, suppliers and authorities
* Drive PRM development/changes and updates.
* Plan, control and manage scheduled and unscheduled maintenance requirements at internal and external stations
* Monitor performed maintenance in accordance with agreed KPIs
Managerial responsibility
The Senior Planner acts on behalf of the Maintenance Planning Manager for assigned duties and responsibilities including mandate to direct, follow-up and quality assure deliveries of the team members.
The Senior Planner has no leadership responsibility but is a highly qualified specialist within their area of responsibility. He/she is a highly capable expert, with special Planning competence, but also within management of activities and projects, leading to extensive need for internal and external communication and collaboration, e.g. Network, Internal and External Maintenance organizations.
Education and qulifications
* Bachelor's degree in aviation studies or relevant experience of performing aircraft maintenance or maintenance planning function.
* High degree of attention to detail in making timely decisions
* Ability to manage high stress situations
* High personal drive
* Act with a "can do" attitude and clear ownership accountability of actions
* Result oriented, cost focused and analytical with good ability to deliver on commitments
* Team player with focus on delivering result
* Holistic overview and analytical skills
* Excellent communication skills in English and at least one Scandinavian language
* Strategic thinking with ability to see opportunities and seek first to understand
Knowledge and skills
* Minimum 5 years relevant experience within the aviation industry, related to continuing airworthiness or aircraft maintenance planning activities.
* Safety awareness SMS and Quality systems and reporting within aviation industry.
* Highly experienced within one or more of the aircraft operated by SAS.
* Proven experience working with projects/initiatives related to optimization, development or business change leading to a cost reduction and/or quality improvement.
* Planning processes (Short and long term network).
* You have Knowledge of Manuals (i.e. MPD, AMM, IPC, etc) and thorough understanding of aircraft system including regulations (e.g. MEL)
* Production planning processes
* Relevant EASA Part M, EASA Part 145 regulations.
* Practical experience of working with AMOS ideally expert level.
As a person
you have a holistic thinking and a communicative and ability to manage and handle different scenarios within set time frames. You are dynamic, outgoing and have a high degree of drive. Further on we believe you have a creative mindset and a high analytical ability.
Other of Importance
To be eligible for this position you must be able to pass a security test including a background check and limited travel is to be expected as part of the job.
Applications will be processed continuously and the last day for applications is 8th of August.
If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact Grecia Chaparro, Acting Manager Maintenance Planning at Grecia.ChaparroCastro@sas.se Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2004-41758979". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe Arbetsplats
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS Kontakt
Hana Shakib 00000000 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7986966