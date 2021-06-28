Senior Backend Java Developer - Volvo Group Connected Solutions - Volvo Business Services AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB

Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg2021-06-28Do you want to be part of a global organisation leading the development of the Volvo Group's connected services and solutions? For us "connected for efficiency, sustainability and safety" is much more than a tag-line. If this sounds interesting to you, keep on reading!At Volvo Group Connected Solutions, we work at the forefront of connectivity with data from more than 1 000 000 Volvo Group customer assets. Together with customers, partners and the Volvo Group we create real value, not only for our customers but also for society at large.This is us, your new colleaguesConsumer Services at Volvo Group Connected Solutions is responsible for the end user services, from idea to development and operation. Together with our partners and customers we create value through fantastic user experience and business enhancing services and products.We are now looking for a Backend Developer within Consumer Services and the Optimization Services team.The roleDevelop new software applications according to our development standardsDeploy, operate and maintain our applications incl. driving continuous improvement of the same for better quality, functionality, cost effectiveness, etc.Actively contribute to the solution design of new servicesPure DevOps where you will be involved in designing and deploying your code in production for customersAnd finally, but not the least, continuously reflect upon how we are doing things and where we can improveYour profileAs a person, you are a team player with a positive mindset, and you know the various challenges of application development. A customer-oriented attitude is in your nature, you care about quality, allow yourself to be inspired, have a "can do" attitude and take pride in your work.Your personality is your major reason for success, but we think you also have:A university degree in software engineering, computer science or similar, combined with several years of working experience as Application Developer. However, we also recognize experience through own hobby projects, and we want you to be interested in writing algorithms and efficient code.Experience of Java 11 and SpringBoot is vital in this role and you will have great use of basic Linux skills and knowledge about server/cloud-based infrastructure.Knowledge in following techniques is a great plus: REST, JMS, PostgreSQL, Liquibase, Asynchronous programming, Docker, Git, Micro service architecture, AWS cloud services, Test automation frameworks.You need to be fluent in English - both written and spoken, and you hold a valid work-permit for Sweden or EU-citizenWhat can we offer you?This position will be in Optimization Services where we focus on writing services and algorithms that utilizes map and vehicle data to reduce fuel consumption as well as making the electrical vehicles become more efficient by energy prediction, battery charging decisions and more. You will be part of a team that creates great results through amazing people, strong relationships and a high-performance culture. We are of course using the latest technologies delivering a very modern micro service based service platform hosted in the cloud. We use agile methods and as we are adopting the DevOps model your work will cover a broad spectrum, all the way from developing prototypes of future world class applications to managing the lifecycle of the existing ones.Our main hub and headquarter is in Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology like IoT, autonomous driving, electro mobility and digitalization.Welcome to the heart of connectivity at Volvo Group Connected Solutions!Want to know more? Contact us!Please contactTed Wennerström, Line Manager, +46 765 536615Joseph Hagberg, Product Owner, +46 765 5370612021-06-28Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-08Volvo Business Services AB5834747