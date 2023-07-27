Senior Backend / Full-stack Developer
We are looking for a Senior Bckend/Fullstack Developer to help our customers build, deploy, re-architect, lift-and-shift and re-platform both new and existing polyglot applications (microservices, API, web, etc.) to Kubernetes/OpenShift on cloud and on-prem. The work involves building out and supporting devops activities as well as building and documenting all aspects of the solution.
Primary Job Responsibilities
You will design, configure, build, operate, upgrade and maintain our customers' polyglot applications which run on Kubernetes/OpenShift on public clouds and bare metals.
You will be responsible for CI/CD pipelines and will handle the full DevOps toolchain and be the go-to person for developers.
You will have an everything-as-code mindset to automate things as much as possible.
You will develop tooling, tests and automation for an enterprise-grade Kubernetes platform using immutable infrastructure and GitOps principles.
You have a willingness to learn and become an expert in Kubernetes.
Required Skills
Working knowledge of the Java programming language, object-oriented design principles and 12-factors web based application development
Understanding of Web services, specifically REST APIs, Jersey, and Jackson
Familiarity with Servlet Engines such as Jetty, Tomcat, JBoss, or NGINX
Familiarity with unit and integration testing using JUnit or TestNG
Familiarity with build tools such as Maven, Gradle, or Ant
Highly comfortable with Bash and the command line
Self-starting and team-oriented with the ability to mentor others
Ability to accurately estimate work effort
Strong understanding of agile development methodology
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Availability to travel for client engagements, as needed
Some knowledge of DevOps principles and tools.
Some knowledge of public or private cloud infrastructure (AWS, Azure, GCP, vSphere, OpenStack).
Hungry to learn and grow in a fast paced, challenging environment.
Bachelor's degree plus 5+ years experience, or 8+ years proven work experience, or demonstrated ability
The following are considered a plus:
Experience with containers
Experience with kubernetes
Contributions and/or a passion for open source
Kubernetes operator and controller development.
Passion for open source software
Excellent verbal and written skills in Swedish
Compensation
Salary level: up to 60.000 SEK gross per month (based on experience)
Benefits:
Work Toys: Macbook, iPhone, Headphones (Sony/Bose), Smartwatch (if required)
Learning: Books and online courses, Conferences
Health and training grant
Insurance: Pension, Health Insurance, Occupational Group Life Insurance, Sickness Insurance, Accidental Insurance.
About Stakater
Stakater is a leading Kubernetes experts company enabling enterprises to realize the full potential of Kubernetes and its ecosystem, by assisting their journey across Strategy, Development and Operations.
Stakater works with a wide range of clients in different industries to help them build out scalable platforms and infrastructure as code. We work to understand the nature of their business, the challenges they face and how they are attempting to apply the platform as a service as part of the solution. We also work with our partners in the open source community on projects like RedHat OpenShift to build a better experience for all users Så ansöker du
