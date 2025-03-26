Senior Backend Engineer to Intric
Ready to Make an Impact? Intric has an ambitious vision for the future. They're not just chasing growth; they're on a mission to make generative AI accessible, open, and secure for everyone. As they continue to expand, they are seeking a talented and resourceful Senior Backend Engineer to join their dynamic, fast-growing team.
At Intric, they are revolutionizing the future of generative AI by simplifying the creation and deployment of AI-powered tools-making them accessible, open, and secure for everyone. Their cutting-edge platform is already a trusted resource within the Swedish public sector, and they're now poised for an exciting phase of rapid growth. Join them today and become a pivotal part of their transformative journey!
As a Senior Backend Developer, you will be at the heart of their technical evolution. You'll develop and integrate key features that enhance the user experience, supporting their ever-growing user base.
Why Intric?
This is your chance to join a fast-growing company at the forefront of AI innovation. They offer a collaborative and forward-thinking environment where your contributions will directly shape the future of generative AI. If you're ready for your next challenge, eager to make a real impact, and excited to grow alongside a talented team, they want to hear from you!
Work tasks
With 3-5 years of solid backend development experience, you will play a crucial role in shaping their web application. You will lead high-impact projects and contribute significantly as they scale. Your responsibilities will include:
• Developing and integrating robust features to meet the evolving needs of their growing user base.
• Collaborate with engineers and business developers to create and improve features that shape the platform on desktop and mobile.
• Continuously improving their application's architecture to maintain top-tier performance and accessibility.
• Creating and refining tools that improve the developer experience, empowering the entire team.
• 3-5 years of hands-on backend development experience with a versatile and evolving tech stack.
• A strong understanding of modern web technologies and standards, including HTTP, RESTful APIs, and web server frameworks.
• Proven experience in building and maintaining scalable web applications, with a track record of successfully delivering apps that accommodate rapid user growth.
• Proficiency in database management and optimization for high performance and scalability.
• Experience managing infrastructure for deploying web applications at scale.
• The ability to write, maintain, and deploy efficient, performant code with a focus on scalability and maintainability.
• A degree in Computer Science or a related field, or equivalent industry experience.
Their Tech Stack
• App: Python (Asyncio, SQLAlchemy, Pytest), FastAPI
• Infrastructure: Docker, PostgreSQL, Redis, pgvector, Arq, vLLM
• Other Tools & Techniques: Linux, Bash, Domain Driven Design
To succeed in the role, we think you are:
• Solution-Oriented: You love solving problems, with a passion for both innovative ideas and practical, effective solutions.
• Curious and Driven: You're always learning, pushing the boundaries of what you know, and eager to dive into new technologies and concepts.
• Team-First Attitude: Collaboration is your strength-you thrive in a team setting, sharing insights, learning from others, and contributing to a growth-oriented environment.
• Scalability Expert: You have successfully built and scaled web applications that support rapid user growth.
Join Intric and be part of a mission to redefine the future of AI. Let's build something extraordinary together.
