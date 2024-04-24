Senior Backend Engineer
2024-04-24
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What is in it for you?
This role is within our Commercial Digital team, which is using digital technologies to reinvent the experience of becoming a Volvo customer. There is no reason the experience of buying a car should be painful and difficult - it should be as enjoyable and exciting as actually having a new car. You will be an active contributor to this mission!
What you will do
You will be responsible for developing Back-end software for consumer-facing and internal products across more than 100 countries. We create the end-to-end experience for online sales/subscriptions of cars, global campaigns as well as frameworks for other parts of Volvo Cars. You are experienced with agile development and a champion of software development best practices.
Who you are
You should have a start-up experience where you have quickly developed prototypes and catalysed product development in a fast-paced, fluid environment. You are a hands-on developer with backend experience. You are experienced with agile development and a champion of software development best practices.
We are looking for you who have at least 5 years of work experience developing applications with Java 11 onwards, and experience using databases (SQL Server, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, etc.). You have experience using Docker, Kubernetes, Microservice architecture, Spring/Spring Boot, REST API design principles, Kafka, Swagger/OpenAPI, CI/CD pipelines (Github Actions), and cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, etc). Finally, we see that you are proficient in English.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as
* Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what is most important in life.
* At Volvo Car Group, all new parents receive additional compensation while on parental leave
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions
* An annual allowance to be spent on your health and wellbeing.
* Embrace a hybrid way of working, offering flexibility and work-life balance.
Where are you going to work
This position could be based either in Lund or Gothenburg.
How to learn more and apply?
We welcome you to apply in English before 25th May the latest. We will go through applications on a regular basis. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-24
