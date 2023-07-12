Senior Backend Engineer
Diet Doctor is a health-tech company that aims to empower people everywhere to dramatically and sustainably improve their metabolic health. We focus on lifestyle interventions - especially delicious food! - not medication or surgery, and we're building a product that will make it simple to eat better (not less).
Now we're looking for a Senior Backend engineer to join the team and help us succeed with our mission.
Technologies we use
We rely heavily on the following tools and technologies and hope you enjoy working with them too! However, don't hesitate to apply even if you don't have prior experience in all of them.
Go is our primary language for writing services.
GraphQL is used for the API toward front-end.
gRPC is our main RPC framework that connects services.
Kubernetes to schedule and run our workloads.
Honeycomb to instrument our services.
Google Cloud Platform and AWS - various cloud services.
Terraform for instrumentation.
Postgres, PubSub, Dataflow as well.
We are looking forward to know what tech and tools you'd like to bring in!
We think you have:
At least 4 years of relevant experience in a backend role.
Product mindset, and care about the end users who use the product.
Interest in distributed systems.
Experience with strongly-typed languages.
You are comfortable with cross-functional tasks i.e. infrastructure, automation, and operations.
You are used to defining technical proposals, architectural decisions and driving initiatives across Engineering and the wider company.
Strong experience interacting with APIs, writing integration tests, and considering performance and security when building web applications.
Please submit your application in English, as it is our main working language.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
