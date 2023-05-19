Senior Backend Engineer
About us
Stepler was founded in Karlstad, Sweden in 2019. Since then we have become part of Scandinavia's fastest-growing health app.
Do you have what it takes to change our sedentary world once and for all by gamifying health? Then you might fit into our team of talented heroes.
We believe that physical activity has value for the individual, society, and the world. We tackle that by gamifying health and reward the effort our users put in.
The outcome? - A healthier lifestyle and a happier wallet :)
What you will get to do:
Work on a specific problem space critical to Stepler's and our fast-paced business growth and evolution.
Collaborate and grow in a dynamic and autonomous environment while working in small, agile, and cross-functional teams
Feel that you have a real purpose by removing friction and make users happy
Be part of a team that will take full operational responsibility for the services that you own
Potentially take part in an on-call rotation.
Provide your expertise on solving platform related problems
Create platform-specific implementations and features
Maintain the core of the Android version of our app
Help with improving the building and testing of the app
Some of the technologies and tools you will get to work with:
Microservice architecture
MongoDB
Node.js
CI/CD
Firebase
OneSignal
To succeed in this role, we think you would have:
Building solutions for scale and high performance in mind
Be involved within the entire cycle of the Development
Work close with everyone in the Product team, adding new features and improving existing
Share and get learnings and deep dive in areas you feel most interested in
Have an impact on the way we do things, always aiming to become better
Experience with APIs and product development
You have +5 years of experience with Full-Stack s
You have extensive experience with React Native and Node
You are familiar with MongoDB, RabbitMQ, GraphQL, AWS, and Firebase
You like problem-solving and knowledge sharing
You want to make an impact on millions of people
Fluent in English, Swedish is not required
What We Can Offer You
Culture - You will have an opportunity to work with talented and experienced professionals. At our company, there are no politics, flat organization, result-oriented, and passion.
Learning - We have a learning and development-focused environment with an emphasis on knowledge sharing, training, and regular internal technical talks.
Compensation - You will receive an attractive salary, pension, and insurance plans. We also offer you 30 days annual leave, and since we recognize that life is about more than work, we also have benefits for gym memberships and all sorts of activities that promote physical health.
Relocation - We can offer relocation support.
We know diverse teams are strong teams, so we welcome those with alternative identities, backgrounds, and experiences. Our teams include women, men, mothers, fathers, the self-taught, the college-educated, and people from all over the world.
We also believe in making contributions back to the open-source community.
How to apply: please send us your CV in English.
