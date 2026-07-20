Senior Backend Engineer
Byggveai Technology AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Byggveai Technology AB i Stockholm
About the role
Brickanta is built by an AI-veteran team. We've been shipping AI systems since 2018 and have built technical products inside some of the world's biggest brands. Now we're pointing that at a $15 trillion industry that software mostly forgot. We build for a domain where reliability matters: high-stakes decisions, messy inputs, real money on the line.
We're 20 people and moving fast. At our size you own big parts of the backend that the whole product stands on. You'll get fuzzy problems like "document ingestion needs to be fast and reliable," along with the room to decide what to build and the mandate to ship it.
We don't optimize for credentials. We optimize for builders who ship.
What you'll build and own
The core services behind bid analysis, estimation, and procurement: APIs, data pipelines, background jobs, and the plumbing that turns messy construction inputs (documents, specs, standards, drawings) into structured data our AI can reason over and our customers can trust
The data layer itself. Schema design, query performance, and the indexing and batching decisions that keep things fast as records pile up
The architecture that outlives any single feature. You make the calls on data model, service boundaries, when to add a queue, and what breaks at 10x, and the rest of the team builds on them for years
Reliability and evaluation infrastructure: the systems that measure quality, catch regressions, and make AI output repeatable and measurable
Performance and observability that hold up as usage scales, so the product stays fast and debuggable under real load
Integrations and forward-deployed problem-solving that make it work in the customer's reality
The systems live in production, which means you run them. You're on call for what you build, and you write code that's debuggable when something goes wrong at 3am
You're probably a fit if you
Have shipped and operated backend systems in production. You've been on call, debugged the thing at 2am, and learned from it
Have real fluency with SQL and relational data. You anticipate bottlenecks and can read the metrics after you ship to confirm it's working
Have the judgment to know when to build something properly versus ship a rough version and revisit, which corners are safe to cut, and when "clever" is a liability. You've felt the consequences of getting this wrong
Reason from user pain → solution → measurable outcome
Care about correctness in messy, real-world data, including the edge cases that only appear in production
Move fast and care about craft at the same time
Raise the people around you through code review, patterns others follow, and mentoring, without slowing your own shipping
Work with little management. You surface risks early, push back on shaky requirements, and translate between technical reality and business need, including talking to construction customers directly
Have opinions about AI and LLM systems in production (evals, reliability, latency, cost) or are hungry to develop them
How we work
AI is core to how we build, not a bolt-on. We work AI-first day to day, encode our conventions and hard-won lessons into skill files, and expect everyone here to sharpen that craft as agentic engineering matures. If you've been pushing the edge of how AI fits into real engineering work, you'll fit right in.
What success looks like
In your first month you've shipped something real to production, you understand our stack and the shape of construction data, and you're already flagging what's fragile
By your first quarter you own a core backend surface end to end. When it breaks, people look to you, and it breaks less because of decisions you've made
By your first year the architecture you drove is load-bearing across the product, new engineers ramp faster on the patterns you set, and the systems you own are ones the team trusts without thinking about them
Tech stack
[fill this in with your real stack.] Something like: language and framework (e.g. Python/FastAPI, TypeScript/Node), primary database (e.g. Postgres), queue and cache (e.g. Redis), infra and deployment (e.g. AWS, Docker), plus the LLM tooling you use. List what a hire will actually touch. You can add the standard Brickanta line: prior experience with our exact stack is a nice-to-have, not a requirement.
How we evaluate
Show us what you've built: repos, demos, shipped products, systems you've owned end to end
What you've made work counts for more than where you worked
Note: Sweden is Brickanta's first and most important market. Working comfort in English is required; Swedish is a plus but not required.
Keen on doing your life's work, bringing one of the world's largest and most impactful industries, the $15 trillion construction industry, into the AI era? Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Send email to career@brickanta.com
E-post: career@brickanta.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Byggveai Technology AB
(org.nr 559537-3647), https://brickanta.com
Engelbrektsgatan 5 (visa karta
)
114 32 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10007775