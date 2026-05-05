Senior Backend Engineer
Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Hällefors
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
A specialist in identity, secure transactions, and digital services, IN Groupe is the global leader in secure identity and trust services. Every day, our 4,000 employees across 40 countries work to ensure that everyone has access to a reliable and secure identity, both in the physical and digital worlds. With our solutions and our international network of 10 R&D centers, we support governments and businesses in more than 130 countries.
Joining IN Groupe means helping to shape the future of the identity and secure transaction market. Become part of our international teams - driven by innovation and proud to design solutions that make life easier and protect personal data for millions of people around the world.
About the role
We are looking for a Senior backend engineer to join our Stockholm office with strong, hands-on expertise in modern Java, experienced in building and maintaining legacy Java code as well as setting up new microservice based applications. Brings solid proficiency in CI/CD and Azure DevOps (or comparable platforms), along with practical knowledge of cloud environments, containerization technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes, automated testing practices, and operating services reliably in production.
Main responsibilities
Focus on backend development, with responsibility for services, databases, and system integrations.
• Develop, improve, and maintain services with a strong focus on reliability, scalability, and long-term maintainability.
• Select and use technologies based on problem-solving value, not trendiness.
• Ensure that deliveries are on time and secure, always balancing speed with quality.
• Collaborate closely with teammates and stakeholders, enabling fast and sustainable delivery.
• Over time, take a leading role in driving improvements in both technology and ways of working.
Our Tech Stack (key areas for this role)
• Java (primary language: deep expertise required)
• SQL
• REST
• Docker, Kubernetes
• Azure dev ops
About you
• Highly experienced in backend Java development and proficient with Azure.
• Results-oriented: you deliver what is needed, when it is needed.
• Pragmatic: you enjoy new technology but choose what best solves the current problem while limiting technical debt.
• Humble and grounded: you listen, collaborate, and keep the team's best in mind.
• Independent yet collaborative: you take initiative but thrive in teamwork.
• User-focused: the end user's experience is always your guiding star.
Qualifications
• Extensive experience in Java backend development (main requirement).
• Experience with both legacy Java code and modern development practices.
• Solid understanding of deploying in Containers
• Cyber security in general and PKI experience in particular is beneficial.
• Professional proficiency in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7684343-1982963". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB
(org.nr 556258-0414), https://careers.ingroupe.com
Telefonvägen 26 (visa karta
)
126 26 HÄGERSTEN Arbetsplats
IN Groupe Jobbnummer
9893394