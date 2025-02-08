Senior Backend Developer to 360Player
2025-02-08
Do you want to join a company that's revolutionizing the sports tech industry, where everyone is driven by the product and the goal to make a global impact? At 360Player, you'll have the opportunity to be part of a growing team and have a great potential for personal development.
About the role
As a Backend Developer at 360Player, you'll will have an important role in developing innovative software that sets the standard for quality and design. You'll work on the core platform that sports clubs, worldwide, use to manage their finances, operations, and player development. Your work will play an important role in improving the daily experience for everyone in a sports club. -management, coaches, players, and parents. You'll be involved in every stage of development, from design to deployment, helping to shape the future of sportstech.
You will drive the work forward and set up processes and workflows for the team, with a focus on Infrastructure-as-Code (Terraform), automation, integrations as well as developing new services.
Is this you?
We believe you have a broad background, preferably with experience from working in a product company. You are curious and have a strong drive to learn new technologies. An interest in sports is a plus, but not required.
You have:
Proven work experience as a Backend Developer, Software Engineer or Software Developer with proficiency in multiple programming languages, particularly Go.
Experience in building and maintaining scalable back-end systems that handle large data volumes and high traffic.
Deep understanding of relational databases, especially SQL Server, with experience in optimizing and designing complex database solutions.
Ability to identify and resolve performance issues, as well as optimize applications for speed and efficiency.
Additional required Technical Skills: Docker, Redis, CI/CD, Git, and Cloud services (Azure).
360Player is an international organization, so fluency in English, both spoken and written, is essential.
Interested to learn more?
In this recruitment, 360Player is collaborating with IDG Recruitment. If you have any questions, please contact Maria Widegren, Recruitment Consultant at +46 73-423 1550, maria.widegren@idg.se
.
To apply, kindly do it with your CV or LinkedIn profile and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Selection and interviews are ongoing.
About 360 Player
360Player is an innovative company within sports technology with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. We provide an all-in-one platform for sports organisations, where all sporting operations and administrations can be done in one place. We are passionate about the development of the organisation as well as the individual athlete. Today we are an international organisation growing all over the world.
Learn more: 360Player
