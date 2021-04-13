Senior Backend Developer - Lantmännen Ek För - Datajobb i Stockholm
Senior Backend Developer
Lantmännen Ek För / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-13
Are you ready for the next step in your career? Do you want to take part in revolutionizing and digitalizing the agricultural industry and really make a change? We are now looking for a Senior Backend Developer to join our team within Digital Solutions. Take the chance and join Lantmännen, Talent Company of the year, in heading for the future.
This is what you will do
As Senior Backend Developer you will be part of the Digital Solutions team that develops our customer facing agriculture platform. We help the farmer to optimize their business applying new technology to enable a more data driven decision process on their farms. We both develop new solutions as well as maintain existing ones. This area is a strategically important area for us, contributing to our road to climate neutral farming, hence performance, security, scalability and end-user experience are aspects we value deeply.
The solutions we build rely on different technologies, such as C# and .NET you will work in a team of eight that work in a cross functional setting across our organization. We operate in over twenty countries and as a function on group level, you will have the possibility to get to know a lot of our businesses across our value chain. Group IT is currently on a change journey where we are building specialized competence in-house and the team that you will join will have an important role supporting our customers that at the same time are our owners.
This is what you need to succeed
You have:
- Proven experience as a backend developer.
- Competence within C#, EPiServer CMS 7+, ASP.NET MVC, Azure, Azure Functions, Azure Service Fabric, Azure DevOps, WCF, HTML5, CSS3, Azure ServiceBus, JavaScript, jQuery, SQL Server, REST, SOAP, AJAX, Git.
-
An academic degree in Computer Science or equivalent.
-
Good communication skills in Swedish and English.
You are:
- Analytical with a problem-solving mindset.
- Flexible in your approach, taking ownership and coordinating multiple projects at the same time.
-
Confident in working independently as well as together with different stakeholders. You are skilled in adjusting your style and delivery to various audiences.
-
Innovative and curious about new solutions and ways of working. You enjoy taking initiatives and find opportunities wherever you go.
You share our values - Openness, Holistic view, Drive - and our promise of taking responsibility from Field to Fork.
What we offer you
We are a large international group with diverse activities throughout the entire grain value chain -from the very sprout in the field to the food on our tables. With a wide range of businesses within food, agriculture, machinery, bioenergy, and real estate, we offer career opportunities in every direction across industries, countries, companies, and areas of expertise.
Sounds interesting?
We hope so! As the screening process is ongoing, we kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible but no later than the 12th of May 2021. The recruitment process will include several interviews, psychometric tests and the final candidate will go through a background check through our external supplier, ToFindOut. Considering the current situation and everyone's well-being, the first interviews will be conducted over Teams.
If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please contact Julia Minges, Acting Talent Acquisition Manager at julia.minges@lantmannen.com.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Lantmännen is an agricultural cooperative and Northern Europe's leader in agriculture, machinery, bioenergy and food products. Owned by 20,000 Swedish farmers, we have 10,000 employees, operations in over 20 countries and an annual turnover of SEK 50 billion. With grain at the heart of our operations, we refine arable land resources to make farming thrive. Some of our best-known food brands are AXA, Bonjour, Kungsörnen, GoGreen, Gooh, FINN CRISP, Schulstad and Vaasan. Our company is founded on the knowledge and values acquired through generations of farmers. With research, development and operations throughout the value chain, together we take responsibility from field to fork. For more information: www.lantmannen.com
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Lantmännen Ek För
Jobbnummer
5686766
