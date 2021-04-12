Senior Backend Developer - Bricknode AB - Datajobb i Skövde
Senior Backend Developer
Bricknode AB / Datajobb / Skövde
2021-04-12
Visa alla datajobb i Skövde, Tibro, Tidaholm, Skara
Visa alla jobb hos Bricknode AB i Skövde
Senior Backend Developer
Position: Senior Backend Developer
Location: Our main office is in Skövde, Sweden but we also have a presence in Stockholm and are just establishing an office in London. We also cater to extensive remote possibilities.
So you fancy a new challenge huh?
Are you looking for an employer that encourages creativity and innovation?
Does the Manifesto for Agile Software Development (agilemanifesto.org) (https://agilemanifesto.org/) tickle your tummy?
No need to look any further, you have come to the right place. Let 's move on to the introduction and the fancy tech bullet list.
About us
It has taken us nearly 10 years to build our product offering to what it is today. During the years we have had customers across basically all financial services. Now we stand on a dynamic and scalable platform and are ready to show the market what we can offer!
From the start we have built our software with a global mindset, so the potential market is huge. Now it is up to us to become the worldwide standard back end software for financial activities.
To be able to do that we need people ready to help us!
Bricknode is a B2B focused SaaS-company that provides a highly scalable cloud banking software. The platform offers composable infrastructure to financial institutions and supports the digitization of processes within those organizations to enable a seamless end user experience. A primary product advantage is the flexibility and quick time to market where deployment can occur instantly.
About the role
The Mission:
Tech never sleeps, we do. In order to keep up with the growing demand of our software and the fast phase of tech we need to reinforce our lines to make sure that we can continue to deliver great and scalable software. As a Senior Backend Developer, you will design, develop and maintain scalable and reliable software solutions. You will be a valuable member of an autonomous and multi-functional team where humility is key. You will have great possibilities to impact what we build and how, but also how we work. Still interested? Perfect! Let's review the required skillset for this position.
The required skillset
Experience
You care about quality and know the importance of shipping high-quality, easy maintainable and extendable code.
You know that the balance between tech- and business needs is key
In-depth understanding of system design and data structures
Great understanding of cloud technologies
Qualifications
For this position you will require a great understanding of:
C# .NET (.NET Framework, .NET Core, .NET 5)
Azure and Azure DevOps CI/CD
The nice to have's
Previous experience of working with MongoDB
Fintech or other financial experience
Knowledge about Docker and Kubernetes
On the softer side. Be kind. Be responsible. Know your stuff and be eager to learn. Have an idea and make it come true. Pitch in. Have fun. Care about the job, care about your mates. Make a playlist everyone hates.
Make one that they love. Do all of the above.
You'll fit right in.
Salary and benefits package:
Competitive salary
Attractive benefits package
Type of employment:
Full time, permanent job.
Flexibility regarding time and remote work.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Bricknode AB
Jobbnummer
5685744
Bricknode AB / Datajobb / Skövde
2021-04-12
Visa alla datajobb i Skövde, Tibro, Tidaholm, Skara
Visa alla jobb hos Bricknode AB i Skövde
Senior Backend Developer
Position: Senior Backend Developer
Location: Our main office is in Skövde, Sweden but we also have a presence in Stockholm and are just establishing an office in London. We also cater to extensive remote possibilities.
So you fancy a new challenge huh?
Are you looking for an employer that encourages creativity and innovation?
Does the Manifesto for Agile Software Development (agilemanifesto.org) (https://agilemanifesto.org/) tickle your tummy?
No need to look any further, you have come to the right place. Let 's move on to the introduction and the fancy tech bullet list.
About us
It has taken us nearly 10 years to build our product offering to what it is today. During the years we have had customers across basically all financial services. Now we stand on a dynamic and scalable platform and are ready to show the market what we can offer!
From the start we have built our software with a global mindset, so the potential market is huge. Now it is up to us to become the worldwide standard back end software for financial activities.
To be able to do that we need people ready to help us!
Bricknode is a B2B focused SaaS-company that provides a highly scalable cloud banking software. The platform offers composable infrastructure to financial institutions and supports the digitization of processes within those organizations to enable a seamless end user experience. A primary product advantage is the flexibility and quick time to market where deployment can occur instantly.
About the role
The Mission:
Tech never sleeps, we do. In order to keep up with the growing demand of our software and the fast phase of tech we need to reinforce our lines to make sure that we can continue to deliver great and scalable software. As a Senior Backend Developer, you will design, develop and maintain scalable and reliable software solutions. You will be a valuable member of an autonomous and multi-functional team where humility is key. You will have great possibilities to impact what we build and how, but also how we work. Still interested? Perfect! Let's review the required skillset for this position.
The required skillset
Experience
You care about quality and know the importance of shipping high-quality, easy maintainable and extendable code.
You know that the balance between tech- and business needs is key
In-depth understanding of system design and data structures
Great understanding of cloud technologies
Qualifications
For this position you will require a great understanding of:
C# .NET (.NET Framework, .NET Core, .NET 5)
Azure and Azure DevOps CI/CD
The nice to have's
Previous experience of working with MongoDB
Fintech or other financial experience
Knowledge about Docker and Kubernetes
On the softer side. Be kind. Be responsible. Know your stuff and be eager to learn. Have an idea and make it come true. Pitch in. Have fun. Care about the job, care about your mates. Make a playlist everyone hates.
Make one that they love. Do all of the above.
You'll fit right in.
Salary and benefits package:
Competitive salary
Attractive benefits package
Type of employment:
Full time, permanent job.
Flexibility regarding time and remote work.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Bricknode AB
Jobbnummer
5685744