Senior Backend Developer
Sinch Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-06-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Malmö
, Kalmar
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
ABOUT SINCH
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses -- including Google, Uber, PayPal, Visa, Tinder, and many others -- rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
Join our Messaging Provisioning Engineering team as a Backend Developer in Malmö. This is a hybrid role, with the team working together from the office three (3) days per week. You'll collaborate in an agile, cross-functional environment to turn user stories into testable, maintainable systems that run at scale.
It's a hands-on role where you will design and build new features, APIs, and CI/CD pipelines from scratch. You will help raise the bar on engineering practices like test-driven development, designing performance, and building self-healing systems.
Collaborate closely with Developers, Product Managers and Tech Leads to translate product needs into effective, high-quality technical solutions.
Build and maintain clean, efficient, and scalable code that enhances system performance and user experience.
Own your work end-to-end - proactively identify and resolve issues and take responsibility for monitoring and maintaining your software in production.
Participate actively in code reviews and share your knowledge to help elevate team standards.
Take initiative to lead projects or features, driving them from early concept through to successful delivery.
REQUIREMENTS
Minimum 5 years of professional software development experience, with a strong focus on backend development.
Strong, hands-on experience with TypeScript/JavaScript and NodeJS.
A pragmatic approach to architecture and broad experience of designing REST APIs.
You are comfortable operating in AWS cloud environment and have practical experience with Docker and Kubernetes.
You are familiar with database design and have worked with both relational and NoSQL databases (e.g., PostgreSQL, MongoDB).
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
Must currently reside in and be eligible for employment in Malmö, Sweden.
Relocation and visa sponsorship are not available for this role.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
No matter who you are, we hope you find an exciting path forward - hopefully with us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495), http://www.sinch.com
Lokgatan 8 (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9975005