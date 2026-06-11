Senior Backend Developer

Xensam AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2026-06-11


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Xensam: Join the Future of SAM
Xensam is the leader in AI-powered, cloud-based Software Asset Management. Our technology brings clarity to complex IT environments, helping users make smart, data-driven decisions and maximize software ROI.
Recognized with the Highest Growth Award and ranked #3 Overall Champion at the Main Software 50 Awards Nordics, we're scaling fast and looking for people who want to join the journey. At Xensam, you play a key role in a team built on energy, focus, and positivity. We value experience, but even more, the person behind it.
Together, we build the future of SAM.
About the role
We are looking for a Senior Backend Engineer to help build and evolve the services that power the Xensam platform.
In this role, you will design, develop, and maintain scalable backend systems in Rust and across a diverse technology landscape. You should enjoy understanding complex systems and contributing across multiple parts of the tech stack where needed. Working closely with Product, Engineering, Infrastructure, and Security teams, you will deliver reliable, secure, and high-performing solutions that support our continued growth.
Beyond development, you will contribute to architectural decisions, improve engineering practices, and help shape the technical direction of the platform. The role offers the opportunity to mentor other engineers, drive technical initiatives, and influence how we build software at scale.
Responsibilities

Design, develop, and maintain backend services and APIs using Rust

Build scalable, reliable, and secure systems that support business growth

Contribute to architecture decisions and technical direction across the platform

Improve system performance, reliability, observability, and maintainability

Identify and resolve complex technical challenges across services and integrations

Refactor and modernize existing solutions in line with engineering best practices

Write robust unit, integration, and end-to-end tests

Participate in code reviews and help maintain high engineering standards

Collaborate closely with Product, Infrastructure, and Security teams

Support and mentor other engineers through knowledge sharing and technical guidance

Qualifications

Extensive experience in backend software development

Strong experience building production systems with Rust

Strong understanding of distributed systems, APIs, and backend architecture

Experience building scalable, reliable, and secure services

Strong foundation in software engineering principles, testing, and version control

Experience working with relational databases and SQL

Comfortable working with CI/CD pipelines and modern development practices

Strong problem-solving and debugging skills

Excellent communication skills and a collaborative mindset

Strong verbal and written communication skills in fluent English (Swedish is a plus)

Bonus points if you have

Experience with PostgreSQL at scale

Experience with cloud platforms and containerized environments

Experience working in high-growth SaaS environments

Understanding of modern frontend development and frameworks (e.g. React, Vue, Angular)

Experience collaborating across the full stack to design and deliver user-facing features

What you get

A generous work culture with free drinks and snacks, office massages, and more

Three days in-office (with remote work on Mondays and Fridays)

An opportunity to shape your career growth while contributing to the company's success

A dynamic position embracing freedom under responsibility

If sales targets are met, all employees enjoy an annual destination trip

Other location-specific benefits

Our values at Xensam
Rebellious
We challenge the norm and act with initiative – always with responsibility.
Humane
We foster a caring, inclusive environment that values diversity and respects individuality.
Harmony
We value balance and create a supportive workplace where people thrive.

As part of our recruitment process, we conduct background checks on final candidates to fulfill our commitments to customers and ensure a safe work environment.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7890772-2049303".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Xensam AB (org.nr 559183-2760), https://careers.xensam.com
Röntgenvägen 3 (visa karta)
171 54  SOLNA

Arbetsplats
Xensam

Jobbnummer
9960323

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