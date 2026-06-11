Senior Backend Developer
Xensam AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Xensam AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Xensam: Join the Future of SAM
Xensam is the leader in AI-powered, cloud-based Software Asset Management. Our technology brings clarity to complex IT environments, helping users make smart, data-driven decisions and maximize software ROI.
Recognized with the Highest Growth Award and ranked #3 Overall Champion at the Main Software 50 Awards Nordics, we're scaling fast and looking for people who want to join the journey. At Xensam, you play a key role in a team built on energy, focus, and positivity. We value experience, but even more, the person behind it.
Together, we build the future of SAM.
About the role
We are looking for a Senior Backend Engineer to help build and evolve the services that power the Xensam platform.
In this role, you will design, develop, and maintain scalable backend systems in Rust and across a diverse technology landscape. You should enjoy understanding complex systems and contributing across multiple parts of the tech stack where needed. Working closely with Product, Engineering, Infrastructure, and Security teams, you will deliver reliable, secure, and high-performing solutions that support our continued growth.
Beyond development, you will contribute to architectural decisions, improve engineering practices, and help shape the technical direction of the platform. The role offers the opportunity to mentor other engineers, drive technical initiatives, and influence how we build software at scale.
Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain backend services and APIs using Rust
Build scalable, reliable, and secure systems that support business growth
Contribute to architecture decisions and technical direction across the platform
Improve system performance, reliability, observability, and maintainability
Identify and resolve complex technical challenges across services and integrations
Refactor and modernize existing solutions in line with engineering best practices
Write robust unit, integration, and end-to-end tests
Participate in code reviews and help maintain high engineering standards
Collaborate closely with Product, Infrastructure, and Security teams
Support and mentor other engineers through knowledge sharing and technical guidance
Qualifications
Extensive experience in backend software development
Strong experience building production systems with Rust
Strong understanding of distributed systems, APIs, and backend architecture
Experience building scalable, reliable, and secure services
Strong foundation in software engineering principles, testing, and version control
Experience working with relational databases and SQL
Comfortable working with CI/CD pipelines and modern development practices
Strong problem-solving and debugging skills
Excellent communication skills and a collaborative mindset
Strong verbal and written communication skills in fluent English (Swedish is a plus)
Bonus points if you have
Experience with PostgreSQL at scale
Experience with cloud platforms and containerized environments
Experience working in high-growth SaaS environments
Understanding of modern frontend development and frameworks (e.g. React, Vue, Angular)
Experience collaborating across the full stack to design and deliver user-facing features
What you get
A generous work culture with free drinks and snacks, office massages, and more
Three days in-office (with remote work on Mondays and Fridays)
An opportunity to shape your career growth while contributing to the company's success
A dynamic position embracing freedom under responsibility
If sales targets are met, all employees enjoy an annual destination trip
Other location-specific benefits
Our values at Xensam
Rebellious
We challenge the norm and act with initiative – always with responsibility.
Humane
We foster a caring, inclusive environment that values diversity and respects individuality.
Harmony
We value balance and create a supportive workplace where people thrive.
As part of our recruitment process, we conduct background checks on final candidates to fulfill our commitments to customers and ensure a safe work environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7890772-2049303". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Xensam AB
(org.nr 559183-2760), https://careers.xensam.com
Röntgenvägen 3 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Xensam Jobbnummer
9960323