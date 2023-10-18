Senior Backend Developer
The Company
We are Blocket, Sweden's largest and most popular marketplace. We are proud of our work to enable second-hand trade in Sweden and our contribution to a positive environmental impact.
Bilbasen, Blocket, DBA, FINN, Oikotie, Rakentaja & Tori. Did you spot any familiar names? Then you already know a bit about Schibsted Nordic Marketplaces (NMP)! In January 2023 we pooled our strengths, knowledge, and resources and we are now collaborating tightly at the Nordic level.
The position
You will be part of an entirely new team who's mission will be to build the tools that will underpin all the largest marketplaces in the Nordics. We offer a dynamic and stimulating work environment where your contribution truly makes a difference!
We are at an exciting starting point, and as a developer, you'll have significant influence over the direction of our projects. As a full-stack developer, you will have the opportunity to develop innovative products based on the latest technologies. Interesting challenges will exist at every level, providing you with the opportunity to grow and develop in your role.
Responsibilities include
- Build the event-driven platform that powers the NMP back-office tools.
- Design systems with scalability and flexibility in mind.
- Design, develop, document, test, deploy, and maintain software applications.
- Improve software quality using industry best practices such as code review and unit testing.
- Identify the critical details and prioritize incremental delivery.
- Share and implement ideas to help our teams move fast
The Tech
Our tech stack is based on a highly distributed micro-service architecture with many decoupled services which enables our teams to make autonomous decisions about their tech choices. In the frontend React is commonly used and on the backend Kotlin and Java, but we also deploy services in Go, Python, C# and even a few in Haskel!.
To ensure seamless deployment and scalability, we leverage the capabilities of Google Cloud and AWS, deploying our services through Docker and Kubernetes. To facilitate efficient communication between services, we employ Kafka as an asynchronous messaging system.
Who you are
We believe you are an experienced backend developer with some knowledge and understanding of the frontend. You are able to independently lead the development of new features and enjoy discussing and debating code and solutions with your peers. You like sharing your knowledge inside and outside your team and above all, you are curious and continuously strive to learn new things.
Your skills
- Hands-on experience in Kotlin or Java backend development and an understanding of the Spring-Boot framework.
- Experience developing distributed systems in a micro-service architecture.
- Experience with event-driven architectures such as Apache Kafka , Google Pub/Sub or AWS SQS.
- A collaborative attitude, team player, friendly, with passion and flexibility to learn new tools and skill sets.
- Hands-on experience in web frontend development is meriting.
Hi, I am your new manager!
My name is Alexander, and I've had the pleasure of working at Blocket in various positions for the past 5 years. From being a front-end developer to a full-stack developer and a Tech Lead, I recently transitioned into management. As a manager, I strive to embody the ideal from a developer's point of view. I strongly believe that trust, autonomy, and transparency are the keys to creating a happy and efficient developer. I am passionate about technology and love participating in the technical discussion but my ambition is to empower developers to make any and all architectural and technical decisions themselves.
I'm really exited about this new team because it will be pioneering tech that will support the whole organisation in the future. It will be a true challenge to design and build the systems that caries this responsibility and when done right, they will make an impact for many years to come!
