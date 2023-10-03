Senior Backend Developer
BannerFlow AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-10-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BannerFlow AB i Stockholm
About Bannerflow
Bannerflow is a fast-growing SaaS company that helps enterprise brands create, publish, analyze, and optimize advertising at scale. We're leaders in the industry thanks to our cutting-edge technology and focus on excellence. Our cross-functional teams own and develop their part of the product, working on both front and backend development, architecture, and technology choices. Our focus is always on delivering the best possible user experience, and we prioritize learning and use pair and mob programming to solve problems.
About the role
We are seeking a Senior Backend Engineer to join our team and help us continue to deliver the best possible products to our customers. This role is a critical part of our development team and will play a key role in shaping the direction of our technology and ensuring that our products are robust, scalable and secure.
Responsibilities
Design and implement scalable, high-performance backend systems that can handle millions of requests per day
Lead the development of new features, while ensuring they meet our high standards of security, performance and reliability
Mentor and coach junior developers, helping them grow their skills and advance in their careers
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including product managers, designers, and front-end developers, to deliver innovative and compelling products
Keep up-to-date with the latest technologies, industry trends and best practices to continually improve our products and processes
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, or a related field
At least 5 years of experience as a backend engineer, with a proven track record of delivering high-quality products
Strong experience in C#, microservices, Azure Service Bus, Azure, Azure DevOps, Docker
Experience with scalable cloud-based systems, such as Azure or AWS
Ability to write clean, efficient, and well-documented code
Excellent communication, collaboration and leadership skills
Passion for mentoring and coaching team members to help them reach their full potential
Why Bannerflow?
We believe that our employees are the key to our success and we are dedicated to building a positive and supportive work environment where our employees can thrive and grow. If you are a motivated, talented and experienced Backend Engineer who is ready to take your career to the next level, we want to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bannerflow AB
(org.nr 556817-1242)
St Eriksgatan 46 (visa karta
)
112 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8162402