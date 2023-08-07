Senior Backend developer
Boozt Fashion AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-08-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Boozt Fashion AB i Malmö
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige
Senior Backend developer
THE OPPORTUNITY
At Boozt we work in small cross functional teams of up to six developers in a big community. In total we are around 200 developers spread across 5 locations. At Boozt, a high standard of code is important, which we manage through the latest technology stacks, internal code reviews and sharing knowledge through hackathons, conferences and weekly talks. Here we love to develop, not only the code but also ourselves as developers!
Today we have a good base of senior, mid levels and junior developers. It is therefore a flexibility within Boozt regarding where you want to go in your career. Do you want to evolve towards a tech lead position, a team manager role or if you want to continue as a senior backend developer? It is all possible here.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
Development and maintenance in PHP, using the Symfony framework.
Keep a close dialogue with the business department working in the system to understand the needs of said system.
Automate manual tasks to help the business users do their everyday work.
Update and improve new and existing technologies to ensure high system performance.
Implement new features and functions needed for the company
Multiple deployments a day due to continuous integration and an agile workflow.
You will interact with business units to help determine scopes, plan and specify projects.
Maintaining and improving system integrations using asynchronous messaging (RabbitMQ and Google Pub/Sub and various APIs)
OUR TECH STACK
All our systems are deployed in the Google Cloud Platform. We have adopted Terraform for all the configuration and management of the infrastructure, no manual ad-hoc changes are being done. We are using a mix of Compute Engine, App Engine, Cloud Functions, and Kubernetes to deploy our systems, depending on their needs and characteristics.
The majority of our systems are written in PHP using the Symfony framework. Among other languages that we are using are Elixir, Go, Python, TypeScript, Kotlin, Swift. For the data layer we have a mix of MySQL, Redis, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, Manticore. We try to be pragmatic and pick the technology that suits us best for the specific task.
Observability is something we put a lot of focus on. We are actively monitoring the health of our infrastructure and applications using Datadog. We use it to get a good overview of the errors, make sure that deployments are not affecting performance, make sure that the SLOs are not over the limit, investigate and collaborate during major outages.
YOUR PROFILE
At least 4 years work experience with PHP development
Experience from working with PHP frameworks, Laravel or Symfony is a plus.
Have experience with enterprise systems.
Experience in working closely with other business units in order to understand the needs and improve the system.
To be successful in our culture it is a lot about enjoying working in an agile, dynamic and team based environment. Here we love to discuss our solutions in order to always improve. You are a person that is open to sharing your knowledge, are curious and humble about the fact that the only thing consistent in technology is change.
Please apply for this position as soon as possible as we work with ongoing selection and interviews.
Welcome with your application!
BOOZT PERKS
Great personal and internal career development
A culture that incorporates our values of trust, freedom, and responsibility
Flexible work environment
Driven and passionate international colleagues
Yes, we really do speak English here, it is our corporate language
A generous employee discount
Barista coffee, veggies, and fruits for all, and Friday socials
Milestone celebrations
Wellness allowance and sports activities
Onsite masseuse and medical doctor
A LITTLE BIT ABOUT US
We are one of the leading e-commerce players in the Nordics. We offer our customers fashion, kids, sports, beauty, and home on Boozt.com and Booztlet.com. You can find our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, our Boozt Innovation Lab in the heart of Copenhagen, a data science team in Aarhus, Denmark, our two tech offices in Vilnius, Lithuania and in Poznan, Poland, and our fully automated warehouse in Ängelholm (one of the worlds biggest AutoStores). Our Boozt family consists of +1100 employees from 38+ nationalities; we believe that our diverse teams help us build an innovative and vibrant workplace. Would you like to join us on our exciting journey?
We are an equal opportunity employer that embraces diversity and inclusiveness. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-06
E-post: diro@boozt.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boozt Fashion AB
(org.nr 556710-4699)
Hyllie Boulevard 35 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8011316