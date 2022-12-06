Senior Backend Developer
Who we are:
We are Anyfin. We provide smart tools that help put financial power back in the hands of the people - where it belongs. Everything we do is based on one vision: to improve the world's financial health.
So far, we've helped Swedes, Germans, Norwegians and Finns save millions by refinancing expensive consumer credits. But we aim higher. We aim to support millions more by helping to lower interest rates and get people out of debt quickly. We aim for new markets, new tools, new products and new ways of improving people's finances. This means we need more brains and more importantly, more hearts. We need people as passionate as we are and we hope this could be you!
As a Senior Backend Developer in our Stockholm office, you will be joining a team of motivated, helpful and open minded developers, passionate about making a real change to the world. We have a lot of exciting challenges ahead of us, including scaling up and building out our financial platform to support our continuing growth. As a senior team member, you will have the opportunity to pass on your knowledge and experience to more junior team members, while growing your own technical and leadership skills. We're looking for a prestige-less person with a can-do mentality to take challenges in their stride and strive for better.
What you will do:
• Build and design the core systems for handling loans and payments
• Scale and adapt our systems to support an increasing number of customers and markets
• Create API's for our mobile app as well as our internal systems
• Build pipelines for data processing and reporting
• Work on challenging new features that have real life impact on customers.
• Be a strong team player, and collaborate in cross-functional teams
• Share knowledge and mentor your more junior colleagues
Who you are:
• You have a passion and motivation to help people, you want to make a change in the world and want to be part of something truly impactful.
• You have solid experience in building services in ANY of our main languages: - Our microservices and core services are mainly built in Typescript and Go
• We use Python and BigQuery for data processing and generating reports.
• We use Docker and Kubernetes to containerise our services
• We use Postgres as our main database
• As we're building the foundations of something great, it's extra important that you write clean and readable code
• You have an open minded approach to work and life, and accept people for who they are
We offer you the chance to be part of something truly amazing! With strong backers and a world class team there is no limit to what we can achieve together. We promise that you will be challenged, pushed to develop your skill set and get the opportunity to work alongside amazing and smart colleagues.
See what our very own Niranjan has to say...
We've had a good run so far, however it is what lies ahead that excites everyone that works here, and we are just getting started. We offer a great compensation package, centrally located cozy office, extra time off on your birthday and a bunch of other benefits as well. But we will get to all that in due time.
For now begin your journey with us by clicking "Apply" below.
