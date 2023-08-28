Senior Backend Developer - Volvo Group Connected Solution
We are committed to be a driving force in the transition to efficient, fossil-free and safe means of transport. Great progress is achieved by connecting great people, because together, we shape the world we want to live in.
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions, we believe that connectivity is the key to making a difference. With vast amounts of data, we are pushing boundaries for what connectivity can do in a transforming industry.
The Position
As Backend Developer in our Optimization Services team, you will be deploying, operating and maintaining our applications and driving continuous improvement for better quality, functionality and cost effectiveness. In collaboration with our Backend Developers, Scrum Master, Business Analyst, Product Owner and Architect, you will be a vital contributor to writing services and algorithms that utilizes map and vehicle data to reduce fuel consumption, as well as calculating the range for electrical trucks by making energy predictions.
We apply a DevOps way of working, where you will be designing and deploying your code in production for customers, and actively contribute to the solution design of new services using SpringBoot based applications running on AWS infrastructure. As we are continuously working towards efficient high-quality algorithms, we welcome creative input for further improvement.
What we can offer you
Here you get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides a great opportunity for individual growth and career development. You will work in close collaboration with your team, delivering cutting edge solutions and services. Furthermore, we offer a solid benefits package and flexible work arrangements.
We are located at Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, in the heart of a vibrant area that lives and breathes innovation in areas of IoT, autonomous driving, connectivity and electromobility.
Your profile
We believe you are a team player with an inquisitive mindset who appreciate the various challenges of application development. You enjoy working with tasks which require a combination of creativity and mathematical calculations, with end-user experience in focus.
Your personality is your major reason for success, but we think you also have:
A university degree in software engineering, computer science or similar
Combined with several years of working experience as Backend Developer
Experience and an interest in writing algorithms and efficient code based on calculations
Experience of Java 11+ and SpringBoot is also vital in this role
Basic knowledge of Linux skills
Knowledge about server/cloud-based infrastructure
Fluent command of the English language, both written and spoken, and you hold a valid work-permit for Sweden or EU-citizen.
We also recognize experience through own hobby projects, and consider it a great plus if you have knowledge in following techniques: REST, JMS, PostgreSQL, Liquibase, Asynchronous programming, Docker, Git, Micro service architecture, AWS cloud services, Test automation frameworks.
Want to know more? Contact us!
Please contact Karolina Skenhall, Manager Optimization & Tracking Services +46 765 53 49 06
