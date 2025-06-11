Senior Azure Data Architect
2025-06-11
Assignment: Senior Azure Data Architect - Cloud Data Platform & Analytics
We are currently seeking a skilled and forward-thinking Senior Data Architect with strong expertise in Microsoft Azure to join an established data team focused on building scalable, modern data solutions. The role involves contributing to the development of a group-wide cloud-based data platform, supporting enterprise-level data initiatives, and ensuring architectural compliance across advanced analytics and reporting projects.
In this position, you'll work closely with both technical and business stakeholders, acting as a bridge between business requirements and cutting-edge cloud data architecture. You will drive the design and implementation of robust data solutions, integrating multiple data sources and ensuring performance, security, and usability at every level of the stack.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead the architectural design and implementation of cloud-based data platforms and advanced analytics solutions using the Microsoft Azure ecosystem.
Define and maintain target architectures aligned with business strategies, platform capabilities, and technical best practices.
Consolidate data from diverse sources to enable streamlined, end-to-end reporting and analytics solutions across business functions.
Collaborate with stakeholders to understand and challenge business needs, assess feasibility, and prioritize technical execution.
Support and guide other architects, developers, and platform specialists in adopting and leveraging cloud-native services.
Ensure proper management of sensitive data, data quality standards, and metadata handling across projects.
Document architecture specifications and technical decisions clearly, adhering to required frameworks and guidelines.
Provide architectural support throughout the project lifecycle including development, deployment, testing, and transition to operational support.
Participate in stakeholder workshops and help create business use cases for various reporting and analytics needs.
Requirements:
Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical field.
Minimum 5 years of professional experience in data architecture and engineering roles, with a proven track record in enterprise environments.
Strong understanding of Microsoft Azure services, especially in areas such as:
Azure Databricks (administration and engineering)
Azure Data Factory
Azure SQL databases
Azure Data Lake
IAM and platform-level security
Solid background in business intelligence, data modeling, and data analysis.
Experience in managing data security across infrastructure, application, and end-user levels.
Proficiency in working with data visualization tools such as Power BI or Qlik is considered an advantage.
Familiarity with agile delivery methods such as Scrum or Kanban.
(Optional bonus): Understanding of Generative AI principles and RAG patterns in cloud-based applications.
Soft Skills:
Strong communicator with the ability to adapt messaging to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Confident in challenging decisions and contributing proactively in a cross-functional environment.
Analytical and organized, with strong problem-solving capabilities and attention to detail.
Adaptable to change and comfortable working with diverse data landscapes and evolving priorities.
Team-oriented, proactive, and results-driven.
Fluent in English at a professional level (C1 or higher).
Details:
Start date: 2025-07-01
End date: 2025-12-31
Location: On-site in Gothenburg
Workload: 100%
Seniority: Senior level (5-10 years' experience required)
Please ensure that the total years of experience are clearly stated in the CV. If you have previously worked on assignments within the same organization, include that prominently at the top (e.g., "10 years of experience, including 1 year at client").
This is a high-impact role for someone passionate about data architecture and ready to contribute to a large-scale digital transformation through the power of cloud technologies. Early applications are encouraged as the position may be filled ahead of the stated deadline.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
