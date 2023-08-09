Senior Automotive CAE Engineer in NVH/Durability
2023-08-09
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable society. We are more than 17,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalization. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society for generations to come.
AFRY is among engineers rated as one of the most popular employers in Sweden.
Job Description
Time for a change? To prepare for potential client project work in our office from this autumn, we now look for candidates to strengthen our team. We are looking for senior CAE engineers with experience from automotive development. Simulation disciplines of interest are durability and NVH. Experience from platform development or complete vehicle projects is needed.
As a CAE engineer at AFRY you will get both freedom and responsibility for your own work and you will get a lot of variation in your work. We continuously develop methods and way of working together with our different clients. You will play a very important role to fulfil the vehicle requirements, together with a range of automotive and project experts.
AFRY has more than 1500 engineers working in the international automotive industry. Around 100 of them are located at our Automotive Project Center in Trollhättan. Here we mainly run projects on distance to both Swedish and global clients. Our CAE section is involved in development projects together with design engineers in Trollhättan, and also in CAE teams together with colleagues from other AFRY locations. For some startup OEMs we constitute the major part of their CAE organization, and drive the development from here.
Qualifications
Competence:
At least 5 years of work experience within CAE for Automotive OEMs
Experience in platform development and/or a full vehicle program
M.Sc. degree within applied mechanics, structural engineering or similar
Expertise in at least one discipline; Durability for body, closures or chassis, or NVH
Expertise in some of our CAE-tools; OptiStruct, Nastran, Abaqus, ANSA, MetaPost
English, both written and spoken
Strong analytical capability
Personal skills:
Self-going, taking own initiatives
Very good communication skills
Team player with ability to understand a team and relations
Have good ability to plan and prioritize
Take responsibility for decisions and deliveries
Be a humble and results-oriented winner
Have passion for driving/participating in project work
Additional Information
We are looking for you that want to be part of AFRY's success story. We work together in teams and are passionate about technology development. We offer an innovative, dynamic, experienced multi-project environment. We see exciting opportunities in interesting projects as the trend from OEM 's in general is to outsource more and more large projects.
You are welcome to submit your application already today, with a personal letter and CV. We will handle the applications continuously. Candidates situated in Sweden with interest to work in Trollhättan will be prioritized.
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
