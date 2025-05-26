Senior Automotive Autosar Sw Engineer
Alten Sverige AB / Göteborg
2025-05-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige
Join our dynamic team at ALTEN Gothenburg, Sweden, where we collaborate with leading automotive OEMs on cutting-edge research and development projects. We're now expanding our team of automotive AUTOSAR software engineers; read further if you have solid working experience in several stacks of AUTOSAR compliant software development.
Here you will have the opportunity to work with state-of-the-art automotive technologies, where you will work closely with architects, developers, and testers - a dynamic environment conducive for your career development.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
ALTEN's automotive division works with several automotive OEMs and suppliers. In Gothenburg, Sweden, we have an automotive hub where we provide our partner OEMs inhouse outsourcing services as well as onsite individual consulting. We have solid technical expertise in the automotive domain and cover the V-cycle from conceptualization to implementation, to test and verification.
Domains that we work with are:
Electronics and Electrical
Electromobility
Autonomous Drive & ADAS
Infotainment and Connectivity
YOUR PROFILE
To excel in this role, we see that you have a relevant technical education e.g. a M.Sc. or a B.Sc. within Electrical/Embedded Systems, Electronics, Physics, Mechatronics, Software Engineering or similar.
You have a background in AUTOSAR software development, whether on base software layer or on application layer.
Moreover, we see that you have:
Minimum 5 years of hands-on experience in AUTOSAR software development.
Strong knowledge of one or several AUTOSAR stacks.
Strong proficiency in C and/or C++ programming.
Knowledge of real-time operating systems (RTOS).
Experience with software debugging and unit testing.
Experience with Vector Davinci Configurator and/or Developer, or EB Tresos.
Meritorious experience:
Experience in MCAL configuration and integration.
Experience in Adaptive AUTOSAR.
Experience with Vector tool stack (CANoe, CANalyzer, CAPL scripting).
Knowledge of Automotive Functional Safety standard ISO 26262.
As an engineer at ALTEN, you'll thrive by being analytical, quality-focused, and collaborative. If you're ready for an exciting opportunity to contribute to ground-breaking automotive projects and be part of a supportive team environment, we encourage you to apply today. Your unique skills and perspective are essential to our success!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
