Senior Automationsingenjör

Take your next career step with our global team at ABB. We are driving the transformation of both society and industry for a more productive and sustainable future.
At ABB, we are committed to advancing all aspects of diversity and inclusion: gender, LGBTQ+, disability, ethnicity and age. Together, we are on a journey where we all, as individuals and as a collective, welcome and value individual differences.
Do you want to work in a business that is characterized by new solutions, expansion and bright future prospects? Do you want a varied job where you work both independently and in a team, both with colleagues and customers? Do you want to be part of a great team and be part of creating a sustainable society with the help of the latest technology? We at ABB are growing and are now looking for senior automation / service engineers based in Mölndal or Uddevalla.
In this exciting role, you will work broadly with both aftermarket services with the customer's control system in focus and projects (upgrades and new installations of ABB's market-leading DCS platform 800xA as well as PLC programming and conversions). Our customers are very broad and include conventional and renewable energy, water and sewage, refineries and the chemical industry, pharmaceuticals and food & beverage to data centers.
Your responsibilities
You will work in a business characterized by new solutions, expansion and bright future prospects.
You get a varied job where you work both independently and in teams, both with colleagues and customers.
In this exciting role, you will work broadly with both projects (upgrades and new installations of ABB's market-leading DCS platform 800xA as well as PLC programming and conversions) and aftermarket services with the customer's control system in focus.
Our customers include the oil & gas, process and manufacturing industries, as well as heating, purification and water utilities around the region.
Your background
We are primarily looking for someone who is established in your professional role and has many years of experience as an engineer in automation, industrial control systems (DCS/SCADA/PLC) or Industrial IT/OT with a focus on applications and systems.
We believe you have experience from the energy or process industry and have experience in programming/application development and/or IT/OT system installation/configuration with associated commissioning and testing (IAT/FAT/SAT).
Experience and knowledge in systems such as 800xA, AC800M, and Advant Master, Sattline are valued to your advantage. Experience from other DCS systems is also seen as positive.
If you have insight/competence in e.g. Safety (SIL), electricity, instrumentation and field design, this is also an advantage.
As you will be working in a global company, you will need to be fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
It is a prerequisite for the position that you have a B driver's license as in project and/or aftermarket services there will be travel in periods.
As a person, you are socially inclined, self-motivated and strive to solve the customer's needs at all times. It is important that you have personal drive, ambition and curiosity, as well as being an unpretentious team player.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Håkan Nilsson, +46 702 67 62 94, will be happy to answer any questions you may have about the position. Union contact persons - The Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Torbjörn Eriksson, +46 702 08 99 50; Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Hannah Norén, +46 706 34 03 46. For further questions, please contact Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46 724 61 23 14. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
