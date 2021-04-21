Senior Automation Tester - Itive AB - Datajobb i Järfälla
Senior Automation Tester
Itive AB / Datajobb / Järfälla
2021-04-21
We are looking senior Automation Tester to work with us in Sweden .
Description:
Strong coding experience on at least two language from (Javascript, typescript, java, python, C#, Go, Scala)
Strong exposure with test frameworks Webdriverio, Cypress, Protractor, TestNG
Experience with distributed (multi-tiered) systems, algorithms, and relational databases
Ability to effectively articulate technical challenges and solutions, Deal well with ambiguous/undefined problems; ability to think abstractly
Coding experience with automation framework, tools and services for web. Experience in API testing
Understanding of QA methodologies, life cycle and processes
Shows creativity and initiative to improve product coverage and effectiveness
Knowledge of perl, bash or other scripting languages a plus
Good knowledge of build pipelines (you have yourself written different kinds of build pipelines)
Terraform, Docker and Kubernetes experience (Docker a must)
Elastic search (KQL), Kibana, AWS, Azure experience is a plus
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-21
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-21
Adress
ITIVE AB
Vibblabyvägen 30
17764 Järfälla
Jobbnummer
5709117
