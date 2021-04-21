Senior Automation Tester - Itive AB - Datajobb i Järfälla

Itive AB / Datajobb / Järfälla2021-04-21We are looking senior Automation Tester to work with us in Sweden .Description:Strong coding experience on at least two language from (Javascript, typescript, java, python, C#, Go, Scala)Strong exposure with test frameworks Webdriverio, Cypress, Protractor, TestNGExperience with distributed (multi-tiered) systems, algorithms, and relational databasesAbility to effectively articulate technical challenges and solutions, Deal well with ambiguous/undefined problems; ability to think abstractlyCoding experience with automation framework, tools and services for web. Experience in API testingUnderstanding of QA methodologies, life cycle and processesShows creativity and initiative to improve product coverage and effectivenessKnowledge of perl, bash or other scripting languages a plusGood knowledge of build pipelines (you have yourself written different kinds of build pipelines)Terraform, Docker and Kubernetes experience (Docker a must)Elastic search (KQL), Kibana, AWS, Azure experience is a plus2021-04-21Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-21ITIVE ABVibblabyvägen 3017764 Järfälla5709117