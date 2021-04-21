Senior Automation Tester - Itive AB - Datajobb i Järfälla
Senior Automation Tester
Itive AB / Datajobb / Järfälla
2021-04-21

We are looking senior Automation Tester to work with us in Sweden .
Description:
Strong coding experience on at least two language from (Javascript, typescript, java, python, C#, Go, Scala)
* Strong exposure with test frameworks Webdriverio, Cypress, Protractor, TestNG
* Experience with distributed (multi-tiered) systems, algorithms, and relational databases
* Ability to effectively articulate technical challenges and solutions, Deal well with ambiguous/undefined problems; ability to think abstractly
* Coding experience with automation framework, tools and services for web. Experience in API testing
* Understanding of QA methodologies, life cycle and processes
* Shows creativity and initiative to improve product coverage and effectiveness
* Knowledge of perl, bash or other scripting languages a plus
* Good knowledge of build pipelines (you have yourself written different kinds of build pipelines)
* Terraform, Docker and Kubernetes experience (Docker a must)
* Elastic search (KQL), Kibana, AWS, Azure experience is a plus

