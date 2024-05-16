Senior Automation Engineer at Northvolt Revolt
We are looking for an experienced Senior Automation/Control Systems Specialist to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our bold Manufacturing team based in Skelleftea. By joining us, you will be a key player in establishing and contributing to building one of the first large-scale European battery factories.
About the job
As an automation specialist, your role will include the commissioning of novel equipment and processes in recycling plants, optimization of process equipment and design of the control systems, automation, and instrumentation improvements. Ensure that the equipment installation is in accordance with the company-approved design, quality, and schedule, as specified in the design documentation, quality plan, and installation schedule. Facilitate all 3rd party inspections at pre-determined milestones to ensure that the automation installation complies with the installation drawings and manuals and contracted deliverables. Your contributions will ensure that each battery manufacturing facility has a battery recycling plant thus unlocking a sustainable circular economy. Must have a long experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative, and challenging chemical plants with high demands on safety, purity, and yield.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to
Familiar with all aspects of automation systems common in Chemical plants.
Familiar with all standards and reliability best practices.
Can review the control system design of the process systems against applicable specifications, standards and norms.
Good knowledge of process automation, including control system hardware, functional descriptions, control narratives, network topologies, instrumentation, and PLC/SCADA/DCS Systems.
Good understanding of automation interfaces, security and interconnectivity.
Designing and improving automation products and systems. Establishing manufacturing processes. Evaluating systems ' safety, reliability, and performance.
Support Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) and pre-commissioning activities of equipment and subsystems.
Review engineering and HSE documents to ensure that the commissioning & startup requirements are accounted for in the design.
Being the client representative at all site automation inspections.
Approve and assist in the execution of equipment commissioning, qualification, and validation documentation, including FAT, SAT, and SOPs
Work with the Engineering, project and operations teams for the final handover of the new equipment and provide final sign-off of the tested equipment.
Apply with a CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full-time employment, fixed salary.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have
A degree in Automation/Instrumentation/Control Systems engineering, BSc, MSc or similar.
Minimum 5+ years of working experience in Process Automation Commissioning, Qualification, and Validation.
Minimum 5+ years of related experience in a Chemical & hydrometallurgical, Petrochemical or petroleum production, refining facility, mineral processing or similar including electrical process systems
Bonus points for:
Hands-on experience with authoring, editing, and approving validation documentation.
Experience in a fast-growing environment, ideally in metal, recycling, mineral or hydrometallurgy processing.
Good problem-solving skills, and understanding of the importance of keeping set schedules and production goals.
Experience with risk assessments, gap assessments, and change controls.
Ability to plan, develop and execute multiple projects under tight timelines
In this recruitment, Northvolt Revolt is collaborating with Adecco. If you have any questions about the position or the application process, please feel free to contact the responsible recruiter, Johanna Forsell, at 073 684 71 65.
