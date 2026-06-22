Senior Automation Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-06-22
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a large-scale manufacturing and robotics environment during an exciting phase, where automated assembly lines and an automated warehouse are moving through FAT, SAT and commissioning. In this role, you will help shape how automation is developed, supported and improved in daily production while also contributing to broader engineering initiatives.
You will work close to production, logistics and external partners, with a clear mandate to drive automation activities, improve stability and identify larger improvement opportunities. This is a strong opportunity for you if you want to combine hands-on production support with strategic influence over standards, investments and future automation solutions.
Job DescriptionYou will set and drive the automation strategy for the factory together with key stakeholders.
You will support daily production and take the lead on automation-related activities in your area.
You will work in cross-functional problem-solving teams to resolve automation issues in production.
You will prioritize automation tasks together with the business and create clear proposals for next steps.
You will support projects with automation engineering and help define changes in existing automated equipment.
You will specify smaller new automation solutions and coordinate with external partners to secure the right implementation.
You will contribute to concept studies where automation is part of the solution.
You will lead the work of documenting solutions and establishing standards.
You will identify larger business improvement potential and turn it into concrete action proposals.
You will monitor line disturbances and ensure proper root cause analysis when automation is involved.
You will act as technical project manager for NPD and other larger initiatives linked to health, safety and efficiency.
You will support seamless transitions across production and logistics flows.
You will plan larger investments and projects from both cost and delivery perspectives.
You will run trainings and workshops and help raise automation competence across the organization.
You will lead smaller groups and coach colleagues within and outside your team.
RequirementsAt least 8 years of experience within automation engineering.
Good knowledge of how automation and assembly systems are designed, including regulatory requirements.
Experience working with automation in a production environment.
Ability to lead automation activities independently and guide a team when needed.
Good communication and cooperation skills.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7948152-2063796". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9972666