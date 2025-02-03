Senior Automation Engineer
Are you passionate about automation and looking for a new challenge? At ICT Additude, we're seeking an experienced and driven Senior Automation Engineer to join our growing team. This is a unique opportunity to be part of the early stages of shaping the way we work with Automation, with the chance to work alongside experts in the field.
What youll do:
Develop and optimize advanced automation systems, including MES and high-level control systems
Work with platforms like Siemens, Rockwell, and TEA protocol
Collaborate with teams inautomation projects in sectors such as industrial automation, water & power plants, and infrastructure.
Contribute to shaping the future of the department and drive innovation across automation projects
Need to have:
Several years of hands-on experience in automation
Experience with high-level systems such as MES
Familiarity with MES and automation systems (Siemens, Rockwell, TEA-protocol)
A desire to work on diverse and impactful automation projects, including those for water, power, and infrastructure sectors.
Academic background in a relevant technical field
Fluency in both Swedish and English, and a collaborative mindse
At ICT Additude AB, you'll not only be part of an innovative team but also have the chance to engage with a wide range of industries, from high-tech automotive and aerospace applications to advanced research and manufacturing sectors. We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional quality and precision enhancing your expertise and expanding your professional network. With a strong focus on continuous development, we offer a collaborative environment where creativity and technical expertise thrive. If you're ready to make a meaningful impact in our engineering projects, we'd love to hear from you!
