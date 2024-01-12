Senior Automation Engineer
2024-01-12
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment Desicription
As a Senior Automation Engineer, you will play a key role in developing and implementing new automation solutions for the client's current factory and new robotics campus You will work closely with other automation engineers, production engineers, project managers, and mechanical engineers to ensure the successful integration of automation technologies. You will also be responsible for troubleshooting and resolving automation-related issues, ensuring uninterrupted production.
Your main tasks are:
• Analyze, design, develop, and implement automation solutions to improve manufacturing processes
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams on industrial projects
• Stay at the forefront of automation trends and bring new ideas and technologies to our projects
• Troubleshoot and resolve automation-related issues to ensure uninterrupted production
• Mentor other automation engineers and provide technical guidance to improve team capabilities
• Work closely with production and mechanical engineers and production teams to optimize current automation solutions
• Demonstrate a "can-do" attitude and take initiative to drive projects to successful completion
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or a related field.
• Minimum 5 years of proven experience in automation engineering and industrial projects.
• Proficiency in PLC programming, HMI/SCADA development, and industrial communication protocols is essential.
• Demonstrated knowledge of ERP systems is a plus.
• Strong personal characteristics are preferred.
• A keen sense of urgency and the ability to deliver projects on time is crucial.
• A proactive approach to identifying and implementing improvements to enhance efficiency and effectiveness is highly valued.
• You take great ownership of your work and exhibit a strong commitment to continuous improvement within your designated area of responsibility.
• Experience in automotive business and system integrators is beneficial.
• Experience in applying Lean manufacturing principles and techniques to enhance production efficiency and reduce waste.
Formalities
• Assignment period: ASAP - 28th of June 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Västerås
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 3
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
