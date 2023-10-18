Senior Audio Designer
Sharkmob AB / Ljus- och ljudjobb / Malmö Visa alla ljus- och ljudjobb i Malmö
2023-10-18
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö
Do you often find yourself thinking about the sound of a movie rather than focusing on the actual movie? Is your attention drawn to ways of how to improve the audio of the games you play, that you believe would have made the overall experience even more engaging?
As a Senior Audio Designer you will be part of the team for our unannounced, ambitious AAA project. Together with a mix of industry veterans and new talent, we are working on an action-packed, multiplayer, open-world game.
The audio team at Sharkmob is passionate about all things audio and games; we are always pushing ourselves to innovate. The work we do involves both creative and technical aspects, and is benefited by the state-of-the-art sound studios we have at our disposal.
You will be joining a friendly team of Audio Designers, Audio Programmers and Audio Director, and will have the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the sound of our upcoming game. Your work will involve both design and implementation of sound, helping to set the tone for the game and make everything come together! Here is a chance to make an impact and not only create a game but build a company and make your voice heard.
Sound interesting? See below if you believe that you have what it takes!
Responsibilities
• Be a key sound design contributor within our Audio Team
• Create and implement sound assets like weapons, items, characters, ambience, cinematics
• Help planning and organize audio tasks
• Communicate effectively with artists, designers and programmers about the audio needs for our games and make sure they are consistent with the vision
• Occasional recording of sound effects and production planning
• Help testing and Quality Control of in-game audio assets
• Push for industry leading audio quality and implementation
Requirements
• At least two shipped AAA titles in an audio design position
• Used to working with a major game engine
• Experience implementing game audio using Wwise
• Experience working on multi-player games
• Proficiency with modern computer-based audio production tools such as Ableton Live, Cubase, Reaper (preferably), WaveLab, Sound Forge or similar
• Experience working with surround formats and 3D audio
• Experience with visual scripting (such as Unreal Blueprints)
• Excellent communication skills as you will work closely with your team and other departments
Remember to include a link to your portfolio or show reel in your application - an impressive resume together with years of experience is also considered.
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights. Our first game, Bloodhunt, was released last year and we are currently working on two proprietary, unannounced projects.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates that are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions and last but not least - having fun! We hope that you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks)
of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, take a look at our homepage (https://www.sharkmob.com/about). Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sharkmob AB
(org.nr 559069-1787), http://www.sharkmob.com Arbetsplats
Sharkmob Jobbnummer
8200009