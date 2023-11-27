Senior Asic Ip Verification Engineer (739276)
2023-11-27
About this opportunity
Interested in advanced electronics such as micro-processors or digital signal processors? Do you do verification? What about steering and leading and be part of the 5G and 6G wave? Then, we are looking for you!
Our organization Ericsson Silicon in Stockholm is responsible to develop Digital ASICs for all existing and future mobile standards. We are working with state-of-the-art technologies, tools and methodologies.
We are looking for an experienced, creative and dynamic engineer to join our outstanding team.
What you will do
Work with verification planning including specification.
Build/update/maintain the Verification environment.
Use and develop uVC 's.
Work with Constrained random testing and directed testing.
Work with Coverage collection.
Drive continuous improvements in products and processes and develop competence in the technical domain.
You will have a unique opportunity to work and gain competence in several areas such as verification, modeling, and software design. You will also take part of a dynamic department where there will be opportunities for learning new things and experience exciting challenges through collaboration and creativity. For more information on our cutting age-innovation on a chip, read about Ericsson Silicon here;
Ericsson Silicon - Ericsson Radio System
You will bring
Several years of experience with ASIC or FPGA verification and simulation on IP, sub-system and/or chip level using SystemVerilog UVM.
Defined and implemented UVM test environments including coverage closure.
Leadership skills.
Appreciation for continuous improvement and optimized ways of working.
An outstanding interest in learning new things every day and wish to make a difference.
Problem solving skills (and the flair to use them creatively - where there is change, you see opportunities).
Team spirit, be a very communicative person, but also work well independently.
Master of Science in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering or equivalent education.
You have an outstanding interest in learning new things every day and want to make a difference. You have a very positive attitude and thrive new challenges. You are keen to seek problems and do so creatively. Where there is change you see opportunities. You are an excellent teammate and a very communicative person, but you also work well independently. You make sure to reach results with high quality and on time.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
If you have any specific questions about this role, please contact recruiter Stefan Vasiljevic at stefan.vasiljevic@ericsson.com
.
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
You will report to: Product Development Leader.
Location for this role: Stockholm, Sweden
Last day to apply: As soon as possible.
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
