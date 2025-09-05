Senior Art Producer
New Starbreeze Studios AB / Kulturjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kulturjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos New Starbreeze Studios AB i Stockholm
We're looking for a Senior Art Producer to join the Production team here in our Crew.
Your job is to connect our art teams with the rest of production, ensuring everything from PAYDAY's masked heisters to Project Baxter's fantastical environments gets made on time and looks incredible.
So, are you an expert organizer who gets a thrill out of wrangling creative chaos? Do you know your way around a game development pipeline and have a knack for getting the best out of people (and pixels)? If so, we want to hear from you.
Please note that this role must be based at our office in Stockholm 5 days per week.
What You'll Be Doing
Leading the charge: You'll be the go-to person for planning and coordinating large-scale art production.
Hitting targets: You'll work closely with our Art Directors and Leads to understand our needs and ensure that our art aligns with and hits our high-quality targets.
Solving puzzles: We all hit roadblocks, but you'll be the one who works through them into a clear, actionable plan.
Sleuthing for issues: You'll spot risks before they become problems and make sure our projects stay on track, on budget, and on point.
Wrangling external partners: You'll own the relationship with our external development partners, from giving them the initial brief to reviewing the final work.
Sharing the wisdom: You'll mentor less experienced Producers, helping them level up their skills and achieve their personal development goals.
What We're Looking For
A seasoned pro: You've been around the game development block and have a deep understanding of art production and a portfolio of projects to prove it. You know what it takes to get things done across the full development cycle on AA+ titles.
A cross-functional collaborator: You understand various craft workflows and dependencies, and are confident working cross-functionally to align goals across teams to ensure project targets are reached.
A problem-solver extraordinaire: You're able to solve highly complex problems, adapting solutions to production constraints and team needs.
An expert communicator: You communicate with clarity and influence, helping shape team alignment and decision-making.
A mentor at heart: You genuinely enjoy helping others grow and succeed, whilst continuously learning yourself
A passion for games: You understand how all the pieces of game development fit together to create a truly great player experience.
Interview Process:
30-minute Google Meet call with a member of our Talent Acquisition team.
1-hour Google Meet call with our Head of Production and a Senior Producer, focused on Production.
1-hour Google Meet call with our Studio Art Director and an Art Producer, focused on Art.
1-hour studio visit to meet with some other potential future colleagues, focused on Starbreeze and our culture.
Perks of the Job
We know that great work comes from happy people, so we've levelled up our benefits package:
Flexible hours: Our core hours of 09:30 AM to 15:30 PM CET helps you to structure your day that is best and most productive for your lifestyle and for your team.
Time off: You'll get 30 vacation days, plus an extra 5 days to use as you please, and even a paid moving day. That's all on top of public holidays!
Pension: We offer a generous occupational pension plan through Nordnet.
Insurances: We've got you covered with comprehensive private healthcare, life, and accident insurance.
Wellness allowance: We offer a 5000 SEK annual wellness allowance to put towards whatever helps you feel your best; whether that's a gym membership, yoga classes, swimming lessons, or whatever else you do for you!
Bike to work: Enjoy tax-free bike leasing through Lease a Bike.
Relax and recharge: We offer free monthly in-office massage sessions to help you unwind and recharge.
Fun and games: We're a team that loves to hang out; whether that's Monday breakfasts, frequent fika, or our weekly Dungeons & Dragons club.
A fresh new office: Our new digs are right in the heart of Stockholm, surrounded by great restaurants, gyms, and awesome spots for Friday after-work drinks.
About Starbreeze
At Starbreeze, we believe games are more than just entertainment, they're a way to bring people together. From the pulse-pounding, cooperative heists of PAYDAY to our upcoming Dungeons & Dragons adventure, we create experiences that thrive on teamwork, strategy, and the thrill of emergent gameplay. Our mission is to build vibrant games that offer infinite replayability, allowing players to forge their own stories and adventures together.
Every Starbreeze employee helps shape this vision. Whether you're crafting intricate game worlds or developing the systems that bring players together, your creativity and passion will drive the future of cooperative gaming. Join us in our journey to create innovative, immersive experiences that unite players and redefine what gaming can achieve.
Starbreeze values diversity and inclusion, and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We welcome you as who you are, no matter where you are from or what games you play. If there are preparations or accommodations that we can make to help ensure that you have a comfortable and positive interview experience, please let us know.
Ready to Join the Crew?
If this all sounds good to you, then we can't wait to hear from you! Send us your CV and a cover letter in English. We review applications continuously, so the sooner you apply, the better. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare New Starbreeze Studios AB
(org.nr 559194-8897), http://www.starbreeze.com
Regeringsgatan 38 (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9494485