Senior Architect / Consultant for SAP DM

Rediflex AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2026-07-24


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1. Completed at-least 2 end-to-end SAP DM implementations
2.⁠ ⁠Majority development experience in SAP ME, SAP MII, SAP UI5, JavaScript, HTML5
3.⁠ ⁠SAP BTP development experience
4.⁠ ⁠OPC Server, Kepware, SAP PrCo configuration
5.⁠ ⁠Integration with IIoT devices

Good-to-Have
Angular JS or Bootstrap, AJAX, JSON, Java

Other Skills:
•⁠ ⁠Manufacturing Industry – Electronic devices, Precision measuring instruments, robotics
•⁠ ⁠Data Migration capabilities
•⁠ ⁠Worked on integration with SAP ECC EhP7
•⁠ ⁠Good communication skill
•⁠ ⁠Ability to work under pressure
•⁠ ⁠Team Mentoring

Responsibility of / Expectations from the Role
1 Architect, design and develop a solution on SAP DM as a green-field implementation
2 Showcase capabilities of SAP DM and SAP BTP to client
3 Technical Documentation

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23
E-post: hr@rediflex.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Rediflex AB (org.nr 559023-3226)

Arbetsplats
Gamlegardsvagen 13

Jobbnummer
10011371

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