Senior Architect / Consultant for SAP DM
Rediflex AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-24
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rediflex AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
1. Completed at-least 2 end-to-end SAP DM implementations
2. Majority development experience in SAP ME, SAP MII, SAP UI5, JavaScript, HTML5
3. SAP BTP development experience
4. OPC Server, Kepware, SAP PrCo configuration
5. Integration with IIoT devices
Good-to-Have
Angular JS or Bootstrap, AJAX, JSON, Java
Other Skills:
• Manufacturing Industry – Electronic devices, Precision measuring instruments, robotics
• Data Migration capabilities
• Worked on integration with SAP ECC EhP7
• Good communication skill
• Ability to work under pressure
• Team Mentoring
Responsibility of / Expectations from the Role
1 Architect, design and develop a solution on SAP DM as a green-field implementation
2 Showcase capabilities of SAP DM and SAP BTP to client
3 Technical Documentation Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23
E-post: hr@rediflex.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rediflex AB
(org.nr 559023-3226) Arbetsplats
Gamlegardsvagen 13 Jobbnummer
10011371