Senior Application Specialist Electric Machine Design
2022-12-22
This position is within the Alvier Mechatronics System Simulation Team - a team responsible for the design, modelling, and simulations of electromagnetic applications from all technical aspects.
As a Senior Application Specialist Electric Machine Design, you will be a key member of a collaborative multi-disciplinary team designing and developing electrical drive systems including novel high-speed, high-efficiency radial flux motors and high-torque axial flux motors.
In this role, you will explore innovative concepts using 3DFE and analytical techniques to design and simulate electromagnetic applications with focus on electric machines. The concepts will be based on newly developed, innovative Soft Magnetic Composites (SMC) or a combination of SMC and laminations feeding into the next generation of electrified automotive applications.
You will develop tools, equipment and work methods for the design, simulation and validation of electromagnetic applications as well as participate in the validation of the theoretical simulations on prototypes in a test-lab environment.
You will use high-end design and simulation tools such as ANSYS Maxwell and JMAG, MotorCAD as well as internally developed modelling scripts. For optimisation of electric drive systems, you also need a general knowledge and awareness of the mechanical and thermal aspects of electrical machines and an understanding of electric drives and their control.
Höganäs Alvier Mechatronics is a global company which means that travelling will occur up to 30 days per year. The location for this position is flexible depending on where you live, no matter where that is you will have great colleagues and opportunity to meet on a regular basis.
You hold a PhD degree or equivalent in electric machine design and have experience from qualified electromagnetic design work from industrial research-based projects. It is desirable if you have experience of CAD modelling in packages such as SolidWorks as well as high level simulation packages such as Matlab, Simulink as well as VB scripting and/or Python.
You demonstrate strong interpersonal and team-working skills from experience of working in projects with multiple partners. We value a personal drive to plan, collaborate, adapt, and complete successful development projects and the ability to work autonomously.
You have excellent communication skills in English - both written and spoken and will support junior colleagues in their individual technical development.
You have a clear understanding of electrical machine design and a solid understanding of 3D computational electromagnetics with a proficiency in 3D electromagnetic simulations with tools such as ANSYS Maxwell, JMAG or similar. You also possess general knowledge in mechanical and thermal design as well as power electronics and their control.
Within your field of expertise, you will act as the technical expert link between Alvier Mechatronics and the providers of the simulation software. You will contribute to secure uniqueness by patents where applicable.
