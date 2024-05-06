Senior Application Specialist
2024-05-06
Telescope Services AB har sedan 1999 jobbat med att rekrytera de främsta mjukvaruspecialisterna från hela världen. Vårt huvudkontor ligger i Lund, med rekryteringsnoder i mer än tio länder, och vi är idag ca 100 medarbetare på plats här i Sverige.
ABOUT YOU
We are looking for someone who is creative, dedicated and enjoy taking initiatives. You like to work in an interdisciplinary and global environment in an agile project organisation. We want you to have a personal drive to plan, adapt and complete successful development projects and to be a team member who can collaborate but also work autonomously taking ownership of tasks within your field of expertise. We want you to be up to date with current and future technology trends and have a willingness to learn. Of course, you love to work with system concepts, and you have an innovative mindset to find new ways to create solutions.
Requirements:
You hold a PhD degree in electric machine design or equivalent
Strong communication skills in English - both written and spoken.
More than 5 years of experience in qualified design work within the area of expertise
Knowledge within one or more of these additional aspects - solid mechanics, thermal, power electronics and their control
High proficiency in electromagnetic simulation software.
Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-04
