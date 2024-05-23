Senior Application Expert within Last Mile
Job Description
At H&M group - Business Tech, we are accelerating digitalization and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong competences in place to improve our end-to-end supply chain & warehouse processes for both online and in store. For our customers to receive our goods at best price and speed, we are looking for a Senior Application Expert that will shape how we work with last mile at H&M.
Transport B2C product team
The transport Business-to-Consumer product team work globally with last mile transportation. We utilize multiple Multi Carrier Parcel Management Systems (MCPMS) along with in-house solutions to connect H&M and our customers with mile carriers across the globe.
Responsibilities:
You will work alongside Product Manager, Solution Architect, Business- & Application Experts as part of an agile team.
Areas of responsibility, expectations & tasks:
Overall responsible for our tech roadmap:
What capabilities we need to develop and when
Where capabilities should be built, inhouse vs MCPMS.
Align tech roadmap with brand & Supply Chain strategies.
Keep up to date on business & tech developments in the last mile area.
Expected to develop a good understanding of our MCPMs providers and their capabilities.
Expected to develop a deep understanding of the business processes we support.
Work with the team to translate our product strategy and capabilities into suitable, maintainable, and scalable solution designs.
Contribute to initiatives by working on solution design, requirements, test & coordination with a focus on solution design.
Collaborate closely with product manager and other cross-functional teams, share best practices, and discuss and motivate design solutions.
Qualifications
Have a bachelor's degree in computer science, Engineering, or related field.
5+ years of experience working with Supply Chain related tech in eCommerce.
Strong experience working with eCommerce Transportation, Last Mile, Fleet & Freight systems, Delivery Management Services, MCPMS or similar.
Solid understanding of retail & logistic processes.
Have a demonstrated history of working according to agile practices with knowledge of Scrum & SAFE.
Understanding of Azure cloud platform
Additional Information
This is a permanent full-time position open in our locations Stockholm or Borås.
Application period is open till 13th of June and we will start interviewing soon thereafter.
We are eager to meet you! :)
