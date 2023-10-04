Senior AP & Banking Assistant for our client in Gothenburg (hybrid work)
2023-10-04
We are looking for an AP & Banking Assistant for our client in the technology industry. The client specializes in creating and selling top-notch electric drive units for fully electric vehicles. They cover every aspect of the process, from development and manufacturing to software production and individual component supply. The client has a total of 1000 skilled workers situated in two research and development facilities, one located in Sweden, and the other in China.
Job Assignments
• In charge of creating and managing financial documents for the company following the accounting rules in Sweden
• Responsible for handling invoices and overseeing the entire payment process
• Responsible for managing the company's bank accounts and making payments for invoices and employee salaries
• Assisting with financial audits
• Providing support for evaluating the company's performance and controlling its business operations
Requirements
• Strong understanding of accounting principles and the governing regulations
• Takes initiative and remains calm and understanding in challenging situations
• Approaches problems with a solution-oriented mindset
• Diligent in meeting deadlines and ensuring tasks are completed on time
• Proficient in English, both in written and verbal communication
• Advanced academic qualifications and hands-on experience in a related area
• Demonstrates the ability to work independently, taking personal responsibility and showing autonomy
• Actively explores, identifies, and resolves issues
• Distinguishes themselves from colleagues through exceptional skills and exemplary conduct
It is a plus if you have knowledge about Fortnox of if you are fluent in Swedish, both written and spoken.
Start date: 2023-11-01
End date: 2024-11-01
Deadline: 2023-10-15
Location: Gothenburg. Remote work 25%
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
