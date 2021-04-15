Senior Android Engineer - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Senior Android Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB
2021-04-15
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
We believe the car is the next great technology platform with the impact to change humanity for generations. At Volvo-CSP (Commercial Solutions Platform), we are working on some of automotive's most challenging and exciting initiatives such as mobility, connected cars, and digital services. We're hiring people who want to solve some of today's most complex engineering challenges while making a positive impact.
Best of both worlds:
The CSP group originated from Luxe, which was a startup that was purchased by Volvo. We have maintained our fast, nimble culture while adding the resources and scale of Volvo. The technology you build will be in the hands of millions of Volvo owners and cars worldwide.
We are looking for a skilled Senior Android Engineer who believes in our values and mission, and is passionate about building great products. This position would sit in either our Gothenburg or Stockholm office and report into a manager located in the US. Our team is split between Sweden and the US.
Values:
We believe in radical truth and transparency. Sharing information more broadly means everyone can make better decisions. Constantly seeking the truth through hard facts and data generally leads to optimal outcomes. Our team sets very high standards and takes great pride in our work. We strive to work hard and with a purpose since everything should be tied back to a deeper goal.
Our team also believes in having fun and not taking ourselves too seriously. We enjoy each other's company and welcome those with diverse backgrounds and experiences, however there is shared commonality in our values that bind us as friends and colleagues.
Lastly, we want everyone on our team to think and like an owner. Owners think about things holistically and proactively do what is necessary to achieve success. They own their outcomes and never brush away issues even if it's not in their direct domain.
Responsibilities:
You will work in one of the mobile development teams to create great new user experiences for our customers and our partners. Your focus will be to greatly enhance and innovate user services that come as a part of owning a Volvo.
Solve interesting engineering challenges and problems as we grow; we are a small team, so you'll own and write code for a significant portion of the app
Ship new features, squash bugs, and constantly improve the maintainability of our code base
Turn ideas and designs into well-tested, modular architectures that are easily re-used
Work with designers, engineers, program managers and other disciplines to hit deadlines while maintaining a high quality product
Refactor as you go and help peer review others to always improve the code base
Write tests to cover critical business areas and UI flows
Create delightful UI and UX for our customers and partners, diving into animations where necessary
Communicate product and process needs back to relevant teams and work closely with those teams to execute on them
Required Skills:
We are looking for a talented and passionate Senior Software Engineer with great knowledge of Android, Kotlin and/or Java. You should have 4+ years building apps for Android (Kotlin and/or Java). A strong understanding of Google's Android app design principles, Android SDK and its key components, and a strong understanding of Android Jetpack to follow best practices, reduce boilerplate and consistency across Android versions. Familiarity with the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks. Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services.
You should also have a passion for making delightful user experiences, learning and pushing barriers. Take pride in writing readable, beautiful code. You should have knowledge of Unit and Integration Testing techniques, and experience using version control tools and continuous integration.
Questions about the role, please contact hiring manager Johan Giroux at johan.giroux@volvocars.com and questions about the recruitment process please contact Senior Recruiter Hannes Westerlund at hannes.westerlund@volvocars.com.
In this recruitment, we work with ongoing selection and this may mean that the position is closed before the end date of the ad
