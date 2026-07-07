Senior Android Connectivity Technical Lead
Norvion Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-07
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About Norvion Systems AB
Norvion Systems AB, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is an innovative engineering company dedicated to deploying cutting-edge AI, robotics, and embedded systems solutions across the Nordic region and Europe. We bridge advanced technological innovation with successful real-world deployments, serving as Europe's trusted engineering partner.
Our leadership and core technical teams comprise industry veterans and technical experts from global tech pioneers, Tier 1 suppliers, and intelligent cockpit fields. We cultivate a practical, reliable, and quality-driven Nordic engineering culture. At Norvion, you will work at the forefront of Embodied AI and advanced edge platform engineering, collaborating with top-tier research institutions and industrial leaders to push the limits of technology.
To support the deployment and expansion of our core platforms across Europe, we are looking for a high-caliber technical expert with deep expertise in Bluetooth and/or WiFi protocol stacks, combined with strong experience in Android-based platform integration.
Key focus areas
Bluetooth / WiFi stack integration and issue resolution
Integration of Google software stacks into an Android Automotive platform
Customer-specific platform customization
Work across Android Framework, Application layer and VHAL
Technical leadership for distributed engineering teams
Hands-on support when complex development issues need senior-level troubleshooting
We are looking for someone with
Strong experience with Bluetooth Stack and/or WiFi Stack
Senior-level embedded software development background
Solid understanding of Android platform architecture, such as AAOS, Android Framework or AOSP
Strong C++ development skills
Experience working across system layers and with complex platform integration
Good English communication skills
Experience with Automotive Infotainment, Google Automotive Services, HAL/VHAL, Embedded Linux, QNX or Hypervisors would be a strong plus.
Why Choose Norvion?
A Stage to Push Boundaries: "Engineering Beyond Boundaries" — We provide direct, hands-on exposure to the future of advanced automotive systems, general-purpose robotics, and embodied intelligence.
Work with Tech Experts: Collaborate closely with a highly skilled engineering team boasting deep European delivery experience. No red tape, just pure engineering excellence.
Nordic Work Culture: Embrace a flexible, flat, and results-oriented environment that values work-life balance and individual growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-06
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524), https://norviontech.com/ Jobbnummer
9996000