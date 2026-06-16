Senior Analytics Engineer, Merchant
Wolt Development Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wolt Development Sverige AB i Stockholm
Analytics at Wolt is a business-critical area that covers three different teams — data science, regional business operations, and analytics engineering. The complexity of online delivery, differences in the economics and dynamics of the cities we operate in, and vast amounts of data make our work truly interesting!
Now we are looking for an experienced Senior Analytics Engineer to join our Merchant Analytics Engineering team. You can work in Berlin, Helsinki, or Stockholm.
About the role
The role is focused on the business needs - you'll be working within a cross-functional team, making sure your teammates get the insights needed for their operations. The role requires interpreting the needs and requests of our internal stakeholders from business and product, and transforming them into actionable data. Data scientists working in the domain will be your closest partners in your day-to-day work, as your solutions will enable them to create relevant experiments, a/b tests, and analyses.
Your daily work will include
Developing reporting and metrics quality as a whole, from understanding the needs of the business to providing easily understandable and actionable data.
Working on our centrally maintained data integrations and data pipelines powering our Data Warehouse, our data models, and dashboards. You'll get to utilize our modern tech stack as part of your work (Snowflake, SQL, Looker, Wolt Inhouse ETL, Airflow, Dagster, Github).
Design and implement complex data pipelines with dependency control, orchestration and auto-materialisation logic.
Develop a self-service data modelling strategy and partner with Analytics and other stakeholders for implementation.
Increase data literacy across the domain and expertise through hands-on training and documentation.
Lead, mentor, and guide more junior team members.
Our humble expectations
5+ years of experience working as an Analytics Engineer or BI Developer.
Strong hands-on experience with data integrations, data pipelines, data models, metric development, and dashboards.
Tech skills: Snowflake, SQL, Airflow, DBT, Looker, or other visualization tools like Tableau, Power BI, etc.
Advanced SQL skills and ability to write optimized queries for large data sets.
Strong business acumen and product-oriented thinking with significant experience in the design and implementation of analytics and reporting data models. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wolt Development Sverige AB
(org.nr 559389-2309)
Solnavägen 3 H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9966955