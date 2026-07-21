Senior Analytics Engineer
Rebtel Networks AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-21
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What will you do?
As a Senior Analytics Engineer at Rebtel, you are the person who makes data trustworthy and usable at scale. You sit at the heart of our data platform, sitting between the pipelines that bring data in and the teams who rely on it to make decisions every day. Your job isn't to do the reporting; it's to make great analytics possible for everyone else.
This is a hands-on engineering role with real ownership. You'll take charge of our transformation layer in dbt, own the semantic layer in Looker, and make sure that data across the organization is well-modeled, tested, documented, and trusted. You'll work closely with our Data Engineer on platform quality and standards, and partner with stakeholders across product, growth, finance, and operations to turn their data needs into solid, self-service data products.
If you care deeply about data quality and believe that good engineering is what makes analytics possible; if you get satisfaction from turning raw, messy data into something clean and reliable; if you want to be the person the rest of the company depends on when they need to understand a metric or find the right dataset, we'd love to talk.
Areas of ownership:
Design, build, and maintain data transformations in dbt, including facts, dimensions, and data marts, that power self-service analytics across the company
Own Rebtel's semantic layer: write and maintain LookML, manage Looker platform administration, and make sure the self-service experience is accurate, discoverable, and scalable
Enforce data quality through rigorous testing, validation, and monitoring throughout the transformation layer
Drive data documentation and literacy, making data easy to discover, understand, and use for both technical and non-technical audiences, including AI agents
Optimize query performance and improve efficiency across our Snowflake data platform
Partner with the Data Engineer on modeling standards, platform reliability, and end-to-end pipeline quality
Work with stakeholders across the business to understand their data needs and turn them into reliable, well-structured data products
Stay current with analytics engineering best practices and help shape how we build, govern, and evolve our data platform
Requirements:
You are an excellent communicator and collaborator. We work in English, but you will hear many languages in our Stockholm office
5+ years of experience in Analytics Engineering, Data Engineering, or a closely related role
Strong SQL skills and hands-on production experience with dbt
Experience owning a semantic layer, with LookML and Looker strongly preferred
Solid understanding of dimensional modeling and analytics engineering best practices and architectures
Familiarity with Snowflake or similar cloud data warehouses
Experience with Git and CI/CD workflows
Strong documentation and communication skills; you can explain data to both engineers and business stakeholders
Why Rebtel?
Rebtel has been connecting people across borders for nearly 20 years. Today, we're profitable, growing, and at a pivotal moment in our journey. As we enter our next phase, we're building an organisation designed for speed, ownership, and real impact, where every role contributes directly to shaping what comes next.
This is a place with global ambition and a strong foundation, where ideas move quickly and decisions matter. You won't get lost in layers of process or slow-moving structures. Instead, you'll find the space to take ownership, collaborate across teams, and make meaningful contributions from day one. Based in Stockholm, we bring together a diverse, international team united by a shared purpose: to simplify the way people connect worldwide.
At Rebtel, you are the most important asset and we strive to provide a comprehensive package of benefits and perks that enhance your well-being and work experience. Here are some of the things you can expect from us:
Pension Plan
Health Checkups, Influenza shots and Private Medical Insurance
Dental Insurance
Occupational insurance
Wellness allowance (5,000 SEK)
Discount on gym memberships
Bonus program
Extra parental pay
30 days annual vacation
Monday breakfasts
Relocation Support, if you're joining us from afar, we'll assist you in making a smooth transition.
We are Rebtel. We come from all around the world to create products for anyone who has crossed a border. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8077959-2109346". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare RebTel Networks AB
(org.nr 556680-3622), https://rebtel.teamtailor.com
Jakobsbergsgatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Rebtel Jobbnummer
10008109