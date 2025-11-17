Senior Analyst/Specialist, Markets Control
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-11-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you experienced in financial markets and looking for a role where you can investigate, improve and strengthen control processes close to the trading business?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Take a leading role in developing and operating first line controls within Financial Markets.
Perform investigative work and help resolve complex issues.
Drive improvements and contribute to new ways of working.
Collaborate closely with trading desks, Capital Optimisation teams, Group functions and other parts of C&I.
Share expertise and mentor colleagues within the team.
What is needed in this role: A bachelor's or master's degree in Finance, Economics, Engineering or related field.
At least 10 years of experience in financial markets, middle office, risk management or related control functions.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Good communication and stakeholder management abilities.
Fluency in English, Swedish is an advantage.
Interest in developing processes and working in a collaborative environment.
Experience working with regulatory matters is meriting
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...become a part of the newly created Markets Control unit within Capital Optimisation, part of Swedbank C&I Markets. Our department combines quantitative development, pricing and trading support with first line control responsibilities. In this role, you will focus on investigative work, incident analysis and development of control processes, working closely with trading desks, quants and group functions. We value professionalism, openness and teamwork." Carl-Johan Johansson, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 01.12.2025. Location: Stockholm
Recruiting manager: Jonas Löfgren
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Emma Söderstrom emma.soderstrom@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9608039